Kristi Noem confuses internet with bizarre infomercial for Texas dentist

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem (R) took a break from posting about the southern border and former President Donald Trump to share she got her teeth fixed by a Texas dental practice. Noem’s curious video brought about many questions and some backlash.

Noem posted about Smile Texas, which is based in Houston, on her Instagram and X accounts yesterday. In a video, she said her teeth were “knocked out” in a biking accident “years ago,” so she did a Zoom consultation with Smile Texas, also “years ago.”

Noem said she finally found the time to get work done at Smile Texas, and they gave her a “smile [she] can be proud of and confident in.”

“I love my new family at Smile Texas!” Noem wrote in the caption of her post. “I am so grateful for their help fixing my smile for me.”

As for why she chose Smile Texas, she said “because they’re the best” and “because they’re so kind.”

Noem limited comments on her Instagram, as she does for the majority of her posts, but some that slipped past the limitation asked her why she didn’t work with a South Dakota dentist and spotlight a local business in her state.

“It would have been a great opportunity to support a local dental business in your own state of South Dakota!” Andrea Blauer commented. “All types of small businesses need support, it hurts families when we shop, get healthcare, dental services, and many other services out of state. Please consider supporting local businesses.”

“Aren’t you big on support your local business ? Why wouldn’t you have your Dental work done in South Dakota instead of Texas ?” Christine Propin Crist commented. “This seems like an endorsement to use Smile Texas in Texas instead of a provider in South Dakota.”

Others simply expressed confusion about why Noem posted about her dental procedure and asked if her video was an infomercial.

“Wtf is this?” Deadly Dragon Sound commented. “An infomercial?”

If Noem’s post was an infomercial, meaning she was paid by Smile Texas to talk about her procedure or gifted the procedure itself, Noem would be required by Instagram to disclose any potential partnership she had with Smile Texas in her video.

It is not clear if Noem’s video was an advertisement. Smile Texas declined the Daily Dot’s request for comment and Noem’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s inquiry.

The replies to Noem’s tweet about her Smile Texas video were less tame: Many deemed Noem’s video an advertisement and said it was inappropriate for her to be posting on behalf of Smile Texas.

“Kristi Noem confuses internet with bizarre infomercial for Texas dentist,” wrote the DeSantis staffer fired for sharing a Nazi meme.

Wait I’m confused did the Governor of South Dakota just film an infomercial for the dentist that did her veneers? — Robert J Salvador (@RobertJSalvador) March 12, 2024

But not everyone who responded to Noem’s social posts did so negatively: As Noem is one of many Republican voters favorites to be Trump’s 2024 running mate, one fan of hers cheered on Noem’s veneers and the Trump campaign.

“You are beautiful inside & outside!” Kathy Arblaster wrote. “I can’t wait until you become our next VP!!”