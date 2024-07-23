KHive swarms Truth Social, buzzes back against Trump attacks

Fans of Vice President Kamala Harris have turned their sights to Truth Social as former President Donald Trump ramped up his attacks against Harris on his personal platform.

Trump’s initial posts in the wake of President Joe Biden announcing his withdrawal from the 2024 presidential election and endorsing Harris to succeed him as the Democratic nominee focused on criticizing Biden.

But since Monday afternoon, Trump pivoted to focus his attacks against Harris.

“Joe Biden will go down as the Worst President in the history of the United States. KAMALA, OUR HORRIBLE & INCOMPETENT BORDER CZAR, WILL BE WORSE!” Trump wrote in the first post that specifically mentioned Harris since Sunday’s news.

In another, Trump blasted the “Fake News” for trying “to turn ‘Dumb as a Rock’ Kamala Harris from a totally failed and insignificant Vice President into a future ‘Great’ President.”

He then shared a Daily Mail poll conducted July 1-3 that found Harris would lose to Trump in a hypothetical head-to-head match-up by 11 points.

Other polls show a much tighter race with Trump leading by an average of just 1.9% nationwide. (In comparison, Trump had been leading Biden by an average of 3%).

Trump’s post promoting the older poll is where traces of KHive, the term coined during the 2020 election for devoted pro-Harris posters, first began to emerge.

“I guess you should have spent your campaign money on RUNNING ON SOMETHING instead of running against someone,” quipped one person, whose profile photo is an image of Harris and whose name included “YES WE KAM.” “If your policies were good enough to run on, then the name on the democratic ballot would be irrelevant.”

Someone else replied: “Kamala is calling out your multitude of crimes. She said; I KNOW DONALD TRUMP’S TYPE. You are so screwed.”

In her first speech at campaign headquarters, Harris echoed an old video from her 2020 campaign that went viral again, highlighting her ability to prosecute career criminals.

As Trump continued his attacks against Harris in later posts, the presence of KHive in the replies only seemed to grow.

By Trump’s latest post targeted Harris, writing “NBC News Poll: Lyin’ Kamala Harris is the most unpopular Vice President in history. WOW, that is not a great sound bite!,” the migration of KHive to Truth Social was undeniable.

“Those numbers and the endorsements she’s received in the past 35 indicate she’s more popular than you would like,” reads one reply, which has been liked 314 times. “Kamala Harris is going to kick your ass into the next year on election day in Roevember!”

“Keep lying in order for your fragile ego to feel better. This is what A REAL PRESIDENT looks like,” another person wrote, along with a photo of Harris as Rosie the Riveter.

Someone else who similarly changed their profile photo to Harris wrote: “She will be a great President as she was VP. You lose Donald.”

“Yet you are all having a melt down!!!” wrote another Truth account. “Ironic that a misogynistic racist is gonna lose to a black woman!!! Haha”

The majority of posts still overwhelmingly lean pro-Trump and anti-Harris, but KHive appears undeterred by the imbalance.

Harris fans on Truth Social have been unhesitant to spread their views, using a range of hashtags including “#YesWeKam,” “#KHive,” and “#KamalaForThePeople.”

Users promoting those views include accounts with Harris profile photos and names such as “RepublicansForHarris,” “KamalaNotConvict2024,” and “Kamala’s gonna mop the floor with trump.”

