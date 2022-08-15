Kari Lake

Gage Skidmore/Flickr (CC-BY-SA)

Kari Lake wants you to know she thinks Trump, Ron DeSantis have Big D*ck Energy

'That’s not what Stormy Daniels had to say.'

Claire Goforth 

Claire Goforth

Tech

Posted on Aug 15, 2022

Arizona’s Republican nominee for governor is going viral for sharing her NSFW opinion that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and former President Donald Trump both have “BDE”—or “big dick energy.”

Kari Lake offered this unexpected observation at a Turning Points USA conference over the weekend. DeSantis was purportedly in the audience.

Lake started by describing DeSantis as “gutsy” and said he has “bigger—okay, wait let me think about how I want to word this. My staff always says, whatever you do, do not say ‘balls.'”

Continuing, Lake elaborated, “I’ll tell you what he’s got. I don’t know if you’ve heard of this but he’s got BDE. Everybody know what that means? Ask your kids about it later.”

“I call it ‘big DeSantis energy,'” Lake said. “He’s got the same kind of BDE that President Trump has.”

“And frankly, he has the same kind of BDE we want all our elected leaders to have.”

Naturally, Lake’s remarks went viral on Twitter.

Conservatives loved it. Some said Lake’s reference to Trump’s and DeSantis’ supposed BDE made them wish they could vote for her. “Based” was a common reaction.

Others took issue with everything she said—from the facts to whether it’s appropriate to discuss BDE with children.

@JoJoFromJerz quipped, “Welp, that’s sure as shit not what Stormy Daniels had to say.”

Adult film actress Stephanie Clifford, better known as Stormy Daniels, infamously described Trump as lacking the physical characteristic necessary for BDE.

“…[V]ery Christian of her to promote sexualized conversations with your kids about Big Dicks,” said one.

Another commented drily, “And these are the people banning books from schools because of ‘inappropriate sexual content.'”

A few thought that Lake was at least partially correct. “DeSantis is a big dick, all right,” opined @duty2warn.

Numerous commenters wondered if Lake would receive the same scolding treatment about her mouth that Beto O’Rourke got for calling someone who laughed about mass shootings a “motherfucker” last week.

Lake reveled in the attention. “I stand by what I said,” she tweeted after her comments went viral.

Read more of the Daily Dot’s tech and politics coverage

EXCLUSIVE: Leaked documents reveal TikTok’s online and IRL efforts to keep employees from talking about ties to China
Martin Shkreli is using Google Docs to find women who f*ck on the first date
The Babylon Bee’s owner is leading a campaign against ‘grooming’—he’s also helping Matt Gaetz get re-elected
Ex-Black Hammer members detail Gazi Kodzo’s abusive ‘cult,’ which culminated in arrests for kidnapping and sexual assault
Is Democrats’ new net neutrality bill just a 2022 midterms ploy?
EXCLUSIVE: Anti-vax dating site that let people advertise ‘mRNA FREE’ semen left all its user data exposed
Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.
Share this article
*First Published: Aug 15, 2022, 11:26 am CDT

Claire Goforth

Claire Goforth is a staff writer at the Daily Dot covering all things politics and technology with a focus on the far right and conspiracy theories.

Claire Goforth
 