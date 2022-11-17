‘Who the hell was rooting for Todd?’: Kari Lake trolled for supporting child-killing neo-Nazi from ‘Breaking Bad’

Conspiracy theorist and failed politician Kari Lake is being trolled on Twitter over old tweets about the popular television series Breaking Bad.
Lake’s tweet from September 2013 criticized the show’s creator Vince Gilligan for killing off the character Todd Alquist.
Alquist, played by actor Jesse Plemons, is a methamphetamine cook know best for shooting a young boy in the fifth season. The character, who is later strangled to death, is also part of a violent white supremacist gang led by his neo-Nazi uncle Jack Welker.
“Am I the only one who didn’t like the #Disney ending @VinceGilligan gave #BreakingBad,” she tweeted. “How about letting Tod [sic] run off onto the night!? #scary.”
Twitter users came across the tweet this week following Lake’s loss to Democrat Katie Hobbs in Arizona’s race for governor.
The tweet appeared to cause widespread confusion among many on the platform.
“Who the hell was rooting for Todd in Breaking Bad?!” one user asked.
Others were quick to point out both the character’s neo-Nazi ties as well as his murder of a child.
“Lmao no fucking way she was cheering for the Nazis,” one said.
Numerous users also referenced Lake’s support of former President Donald Trump in their criticisms of the tweet.
“The sociopath who sided with fascists didn’t get a happy ending, can’t imagine why that would touch a nerve with Kari Lake,” said @matttomic.
Yet shockingly, Lake’s tweet supporting Todd was not a one-off. In another tweet that same month, Lake again praised the character.
“#BreakingBad is gonna give me a heart attack!” Lake wrote. “BTW I’m still rooting for Mr. White. Todd to the rescue. #OMG.”
Twitter users reacted much the same to Lake’s second supportive tweet for Todd.
“This makes a disturbing amount of sense in hindsight,” a Twitter user said.
In the wake of her election loss, Lake has thus far declined to concede and instead falsely insinuated that the vote was rigged against her.