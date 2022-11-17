‘Who the hell was rooting for Todd?’: Kari Lake trolled for supporting child-killing neo-Nazi from ‘Breaking Bad’

Conspiracy theorist and failed politician Kari Lake is being trolled on Twitter over old tweets about the popular television series Breaking Bad.

Lake’s tweet from September 2013 criticized the show’s creator Vince Gilligan for killing off the character Todd Alquist.

Alquist, played by actor Jesse Plemons, is a methamphetamine cook know best for shooting a young boy in the fifth season. The character, who is later strangled to death, is also part of a violent white supremacist gang led by his neo-Nazi uncle Jack Welker.

“Am I the only one who didn’t like the #Disney ending @VinceGilligan gave #BreakingBad,” she tweeted. “How about letting Tod [sic] run off onto the night!? #scary.”

Am I the only one who didn't like the #Disney ending @VinceGilligan gave #BreakingBad How about letting Tod run off onto the night!? #scary — Kari Lake (@KariLake) September 30, 2013

Twitter users came across the tweet this week following Lake’s loss to Democrat Katie Hobbs in Arizona’s race for governor.

The tweet appeared to cause widespread confusion among many on the platform.

“Who the hell was rooting for Todd in Breaking Bad?!” one user asked.

Who the hell was rooting for Todd in Breaking Bad?! https://t.co/5kyirt9X59 — Akhil Sharma (@AkhilDaRealDeal) November 16, 2022

Are you out of your goddamn mind? https://t.co/zl8Is92Luh — DLS1 (@AnishDLS1) November 16, 2022

Others were quick to point out both the character’s neo-Nazi ties as well as his murder of a child.

“Lmao no fucking way she was cheering for the Nazis,” one said.

Lmao no fucking way she was cheering for the Nazis https://t.co/WGCXW79wlW — Cameron🌹 (@bobx2034) November 16, 2022

Imagine rooting for the neo-Nazis in Breaking Bad https://t.co/QyJQrwRhEI — BashPrime (@BashPrime) November 16, 2022

Numerous users also referenced Lake’s support of former President Donald Trump in their criticisms of the tweet.

“The sociopath who sided with fascists didn’t get a happy ending, can’t imagine why that would touch a nerve with Kari Lake,” said @matttomic.

The sociopath who sided with fascists didn't get a happy ending, can't imagine why that would touch a nerve with Kari Lake https://t.co/CLvsr2frd6 — ℳatt (@matttomic) November 16, 2022

She really wanted the white supremacist child murderer to get a happy ending hahahah https://t.co/8sYor959uo — Aaron Stewart-Ahn (@somebadideas) November 16, 2022

Yet shockingly, Lake’s tweet supporting Todd was not a one-off. In another tweet that same month, Lake again praised the character.

“#BreakingBad is gonna give me a heart attack!” Lake wrote. “BTW I’m still rooting for Mr. White. Todd to the rescue. #OMG.”

#BreakingBad is gonna give me a heart attack! BTW I'm still rooting for Mr. White. Todd to the rescue. #OMG — Kari Lake (@KariLake) September 3, 2013

Twitter users reacted much the same to Lake’s second supportive tweet for Todd.

“This makes a disturbing amount of sense in hindsight,” a Twitter user said.

This makes a disturbing amount of sense in hindsight https://t.co/V5ZTzR9BYl — Ellie ✨♥️🥂✡️🏳️‍⚧️ (@EllieGabalus) November 16, 2022

In the wake of her election loss, Lake has thus far declined to concede and instead falsely insinuated that the vote was rigged against her.