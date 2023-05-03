Altered audio of Kamala Harris becomes popular ‘drunk’ TikTok meme

Last week, Vice President Kamala Harris gave a speech at an abortion rights rally that left some people baffled.

While discussing how critical a moment in time it was for the fight over abortion, Harris’ digressed into a tangent about the present and history that’s hard to parse.

“So, I think it’s very important, as you have heard from so many incredible leaders, for us at every moment in time—and certainly this one—to see the moment in time in which we exist and are present, and to be able to contextualize it, to understand where we exist in the history and in the moment as it relates not only to the past but the future,” she said.

“Word salad,” wrote one GOP aide.

Word salad from Kamala:



"I think it's very important…for us, at every moment in time and certainly this one, to see the moment in time in which we exist and are present." pic.twitter.com/O2lXHByRdr — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 26, 2023

But some people weren’t confused at all about what to do with the speech. People on TikTok know an iconic audio when they hear one, and it quickly became a meme on the site.

The only problem: users weren’t using audio from Harris’ speech, but a doctored one that is floating around the internet.

In the audio going around TikTok, Harris is made to say “Today is today. And yesterday was today yesterday. Tomorrow will be today tomorrow. So live today, so the future today will be as the past today as it is tomorrow.”

Those are words that never appear in Harris’ speech. But the app loves them nonetheless.

In one video, a user pretends to be a “wine mom,” holding a sloshing glass of alcohol as she delivers the speech.

Posting the audio while pretending to be drunk was a popular undercurrent across the site. One user had a bottle of rum.

Another held up a bottle of Jack Daniels and lip-synched the speech.

A great number of users shared the altered audio and video of Harris and accused her of drinking.

Posts littered across TikTok had captions like “Drink Much?” “Kamala definitely let the liquor talk” and “After a few shots of tequila.”

But it isn’t alcohol, it’s AI.