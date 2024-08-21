Conspiracy theorists are accusing Vice President Kamala Harris of staging a medical emergency in the crowd at her rally in Milwaukee on Tuesday to improve her image.

But as they were working up their attacks, a similar incident played out at a rally for former President Donald Trump. Now, those same posters aren’t lobbing the same claims.

While speaking to more than 15,000 people at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Harris momentarily stopped her speech to point out an individual in the crowd who appeared to need medical aid.

“We need a medical assistant here,” Harris said. “OK. We need a nurse, or we need a medic here, please.”

While details surrounding the health issue were not readily apparent, Harris called on the crowd to make a path for medics looking to treat the rallygoer.

“Let’s create a path, guys, and thanks for looking out for each other,” she said. “Look out for each other. But let’s let’s create a path for the medics.”

After the medics reached the individual, Harris used the moment to argue that helping one another was “what we’re about.”

“You know, it’s about truly understanding what love thy neighbor means. It’s about, in the face of a perfect stranger, seeing a neighbor, understanding what that love of each other means,” she said. “It’s a big difference between what we’re talking about and what’s on the other side.”

But, according to conspiracy theorists on social media, the moment suspiciously made Harris seem too relatable.

In comments on YouTube, users suggested that Harris had orchestrated the event to garner sympathy from voters.

“*Cue the fainting actress for political points,” one commenter wrote.

“Is This like their new stunt?” another asked. “Seems to happen quite often.”

Over on X, the remarks were much the same.

“10000% staged,” a user named Super MAGA Dude wrote.

“lol more scripted nonsense,” another blue check user said.

Others argued that Harris was somehow attempting to mimic Trump given that a medical emergency also took place at a rally in New York two months ago.

“I bet this was staged,” a user said. “Trump just had a rally attendee experience a medical emergency at a recent rally. It’s sad, bc the dems are so hard to believe now.”

“Probably staged that too. Kamala Harris is a fake and a fraud,” another added. “She doesn’t have control of ANYTHING and it shows.”

No evidence exists whatsoever to indicate that the medical emergency at the Harris rally was in any way fabricated.

But quite coincidentally, today, Trump again halted a rally to help an attendee.

JUST IN: Donald Trump steps out from the bulletproof glass at his North Carolina rally to check on one of his supporters who passed out.



Today was Trump's first outdoor rally since the assas*ination attempt at his PA rally on July 13.



Trump is giving the speech at the North… pic.twitter.com/xVCdTIxBif — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 21, 2024

In the video, Trump leaves the bulletproof glass installed for his outdoor rallies post-assassination attempt to go into the crowd and check on a supporter who reportedly passed out.

The responses to it didn’t doubt the veractiy of the incident one bit.

“President Trump is brave and he truly loves the American people. This proves it once again. Love him!” said one.

“No one else would do this,” said another unironically. “This should tell you something about this Man!”

And said one, quite obtusely, “Wouldn’t see Kamala doing this.”

