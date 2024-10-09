Kamala Harris’ ‘live broadcast’ hot mic moment during Milton briefing sparks new earpiece conspiracy

A seemingly innocuous comment from Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday during a Hurricane Milton briefing at the White House is being jumped on by Trump supporters as evidence that she was getting fed information from an earpiece.

Harris made the remark while Director of the National Weather Service Ken Graham discussed the potential for flooding around rivers in Florida.

While Graham was talking about the importance of keeping an eye on those areas, Harris covered her mouth with her hands and muttered what appears to be “live broadcast” before jumping back into the conversation to ask Graham a question about how powerful the storm might end up being.

What could have been anything turned into a full-on, instant conspiracy.

“HOLY SMOKES. Kamala had her staffers giving her questions to ask during the hurricane briefing and she covered her mouth to let them know ‘It’s a live broadcast,’” posted @_johnnymaga on X over a clip of the interaction. “Little did she know her mic was still on … Total incompetence on full display.”

HOLY SMOKES. Kamala had her staffers giving her questions to ask during the hurricane briefing and she covered her mouth to let them know “It’s a live broadcast.”



Little did she know her mic was still on…



Total incompetence on full display. pic.twitter.com/pmTPmoecBx — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) October 9, 2024

The Trump campaign also highlighted the clip, claiming that an aide was feeding her questions.

Kamala can be heard telling an aide (who is feeding her questions) that it’s a “live broadcast” before immediately asking the question.



She’s a total fraud. pic.twitter.com/jWQteg20Ep — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 9, 2024

Plenty of posters took the moment as evidence that she was “cheating” or getting information fed to her to ask presidential seeming questions.

“OMG, Kamala is so bad even at cheating,” posted @StarSun2. “Covering her mouth to say to her Prompter ‘Live broadcast’ -actually in the microphone. We all did better in school, I’m sure.”

OMG , Kamala is so bad even at cheating.

Covering her mouth

to say to her Prompter “Live broadcast”

-actually in the microphone 🤣



We all did better in school , I’m sure🤣 — SunStar (@StarSun2) October 9, 2024

“Was she talking into the earpiece?” asked @lifeasjosh.

Was she talking into the earpiece? — Jocular Josh 🇺🇸 (@lifeasjosh) October 9, 2024

“That’s what I was trying to figure out. How was she hearing them and why would she not know her response was ‘live’ when she is literally telling them it’s live….wouldn’t muting her mic make it so they couldn’t hear her,” added @Elizabe35971752.

It’s not the first time that Harris has been accused of using an earpiece to get an edge. During her debate against Trump in September, some Trump supporters also accused her of wearing pearl earrings to get answers fed to her.

A spokesperson for the Vice President’s Office didn’t immediately respond to explain what she was saying during the broadcast.

