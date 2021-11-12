‘Cringe’: People think Kamala Harris adopted a French accent on France trip in viral video

Vice President Kamala Harris is in France this week. The goal of the trip is to strengthen U.S. ties after some drama over a scuttled submarine deal upset the French.

She may not be, uhh, smoothing things over as well as the administration might hope. Now twice on the trip Harris has been accused of faking a French accent while talking to people.

First, her tone and emphasis on the word “the” while speaking to French scientists drew some outrage and uproar earlier this week.

Kamala "Cringe" Harris visits a group of French scientists and speaks to them as if they're toddlers, lamenting that people expect their elected officials to keep their promises. pic.twitter.com/93eoZEip4R — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) November 10, 2021

It could just be a weird way of talking, but given the locale and how it sounds, it certainly is easy to assume she’s trying to adopt a French accent. If it’s not her openly mocking the French, it sure is something, which Twitter users ran with this week.

I don't know which is worse, Kamala Harris trying to speak French or Joe Biden trying to speak English lol — John D • (@RedWingGrips) November 11, 2021

CRINGE: Kamala Harris Uses Fake French Accent To Talk To French Scientists [WATCH]https://t.co/qFNXLkRGLN — George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) November 11, 2021

But today, Harris appears (maybe?) to have done it again. After talking about “the plan” with scientists, she talked about “the topic” while at a press conference.

The @VP again used the "thee" pronunciation for the word "the" when making a point. Some critics have claimed she appeared to adopt "a fake French accent" when she said "the plan" during a tour of a research lab on Tuesday. Today at Paris press conference, she said "the topic." pic.twitter.com/v54sLW3LZr — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 12, 2021

That video is sure less damning than the previous one, with almost no discernible extra emphasis. And many jumped to slam the reporter who posted it, calling it a non-story.

This is thee single worst tweet I have seen all month https://t.co/sV6K1Rv6yv — Isaac Chotiner (@IChotiner) November 12, 2021

I’m sorry but this is *the* most embarrassing tweet https://t.co/wKPeMtNKXo — R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) November 12, 2021

1. you don't have to amplify every fringe theory

2. A french accent would be "zee" not "thee" , which is another reason to see point 1.

3. I'm old enough to remember when the media amplified the weird ass criticism that John Kerry "looks french" https://t.co/xBYiaVqmJc — Kendra "Gloom is My Beat" Pierre-Louis (@KendraWrites) November 12, 2021

Either way, Harris reportedly didn’t bring up the submarine deal with French President Emmanuel Macron, which means the sum of this trip is whatever this drama is.