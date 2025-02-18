‘Please!’: Republicans froth over possible AOC-Harris 2028 ticket

Republicans are getting excited by an unlikely Democratic presidential ticket in 2028: progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), paired with former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Featured Video

“Yes,” commented Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah). “Please, Democrats. Do this.”

The murmurs of the supposed—and highly premature—ticket are predominantly circulating among right-wingers online.

The idea is exciting conservatives, most of whom view the line-up as a surefire guarantee that Republicans would win.

Advertisement

“My Christmas wishes coming true lol,” joked one person.

“Fantastic!” remarked another account named “MAGA Force.”

“Nice of them to concede so early,” quipped someone else.

Some left-wingers online have previously floated Ocasio-Cortez, who just reached the minimum age to run for president last year, but none appear to be pushing a Harris-AOC pairing.

Advertisement

The murmurs on the right appear to originate from a handful of viral posts that claim unnamed sources have leaked that Democrats are preparing for a Harris-AOC ticket.

None of those posts link to any outside source and no media outlets have independently reported on the ticket possibility.

However, the two political figures have separately been mentioned as possible candidates for 2028.

A Guardian report from December stated that Democratic Party aides had begun eyeing another presidential bid by Harris, though Harris herself has not indicated she’d want a do-over.

Advertisement

Currently, Harris is being floated as a potential top candidate to run for governor in California, but she has remained tight-lipped about that possibility as well.

Ocasio-Cortez, for her part, has likewise given no indication that she would want to run for president in 2028, though she is frequently cited as a possible primary candidate.

Early Democratic primary polling shows Harris as a strong front-runner for 2028, despite her loss to Trump in 2024.

An Echelon Insights survey conducted Feb. 10-13 found 36% of Democrats would prefer Harris in the primary, followed by 10% choosing former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and 9% choosing Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Advertisement

Only 5% of those surveyed said they’d pick Ocasio-Cortez in the primary.

Nonetheless, the idea of Ocasio-Cortez and Harris teaming up to run in 2028 is all some Republicans could ever dream of.

“Please put Kamala Harris and/or AOC up for 2028 and make all our dreams of a landslide victory come true,” commented one person.

“That’s the best of the best decisions they’ve ever made!” sarcastically commended someone else. “Zero competition is great!”

Advertisement

Quipped someone else: “Congratulations JD Vance on your election.”

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.