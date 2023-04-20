John Fetterman trolls conspiracy theorists with video of him and his ‘body double’

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) poked fun at conspiracy theorists this week who have been claiming that he was replaced by a “body double.”

Fetterman, who returned to the Senate on Monday after spending six weeks receiving treatment for clinical depression in the hospital, addressed the outlandish rumor in a video on Tuesday that’s been viewed more than 4.2 million times on Twitter alone.

“Thought it was time to address the rumor: I do not have a body double,” Fetterman wrote.

Thought it was time to address the rumor: I do not have a body double. pic.twitter.com/dndGUt9OK7 — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) April 18, 2023

In the clip, Fetterman refers to the “fringy fringies” who came up with the claim before calling the assertion outright “crazy.”

“During my time during the hospital, the fringy fringies really came up with a conspiracy theory that I have a body double,” Fetterman said. “And I just want you to know that’s just crazy. That’s not true.”

Yet moments later, a second Fetterman can be seen walking into the room before questioning the politician.

“Yo, dude, John, what event am I supposed to be doing this afternoon?” the fake body double asks.

The prank was an immediate hit among the Fetterman’s supporters, who celebrated the senator’s decision to push back on conspiracy theorists.

“This is how you squash batshit conspiracy theories,” one user responded. “Well done!”

But conspiracy theorists still couldn’t let go of their belief and lashed out at Fetterman in his replies.

“Yea fringe people who look at two side-by-side photos and can clearly tell it’s a different person,” one conservative said. “Clearly reading off of a teleprompter under duress.”

Others demanded more evidence from Fetterman, still convinced that he had died and been replaced by a lookalike.

“Now hold press event and take questions,” another wrote. “And buy a suit.”

The conspiracy theory first arose last month and was promoted by popular far-right Twitter users such as Catturd, actor Randy Quaid, and Juanita Broaddrick, the woman who accused former President Bill Clinton of rape.

Fetterman’s health has been highly scrutinized by his critics after the politician suffered a stroke during his campaign last year. That issue, as well as the senator’s recent hospital stay, has led his opponents to claim that Fetterman is unfit to serve public office.