‘Death approves this tweet’: Jim Jordan’s slammed for demanding all vaccine requirements be banned

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) is getting mocked spectacularly after he suggested in a recent tweet that his state ban all vaccine mandates.

Jordan’s tweet comes as conservatives have criticized COVID-19 vaccine mandates. But the Ohio lawmaker decided to take that line of thinking a step further.

“Ohio should ban all vaccine mandates,” he tweeted on Tuesday.

Jordan’s suggestion of banning “all” vaccine mandates—many of which have been around for a long time, most notably for attending public schools—was too much for many people online.

Several people made jokes about Jordan’s tweet by referencing other vaccines that are mandated, like the one for polio.

“Jim Jordan is running for re-election on the rarely used ‘Bring Back Polio’ platform,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Make Polio Great Again,” another person added.

“Polio says thank you,” one user chimed in with.

So, you’re now pro-polio? Do you not care about your constituents at all? https://t.co/fvmbQLPMZF — The Contrarian (@_TheContrarian) October 12, 2021

Lol. All vaccine mandates? Polio, measles, smallpox and coronavirus are about to party. Death approves this tweet. https://t.co/j7dPU7e89h — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) October 12, 2021

Other people just criticized the extreme nature of Jordan’s suggestion.

“Apparently @Jim_Jordan never got the vaccination to combat Stupid,” someone remarked.

“Ohio should ban Jim Jordan,” another person added.

Even some other members of Congress decided to comment on Jordan’s tweet. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) shot back at the Ohio lawmaker by referencing the fact that Jordan was accused of covering up the sexual misconduct of a trainer at Ohio State while he worked as a coach there.

Jordan has denied those claims. But Swalwell didn’t pull any punches.

“Ohio should mandate sexual assault reporting for coaches,” the California congressman tweeted.

Ohio should mandate sexual assault reporting for coaches. https://t.co/aEu6JKAL9m — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) October 12, 2021

Ohio State requires vaccinations for Hepatitis B, measles, mumps, rubella, meningococcal conjugate (ACWY), polio, tetanus-diphtheria-pertussis, and varicella for its students. It does have an exemption request form though.