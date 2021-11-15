Kamala Harris with eyes closed, holding cup and saucer with @jenpsaki tweet "For anyone who needs to hear it. @VP is not only a vital partner to @POTUS but a bold leader who has taken on key, important challenges facing the country-from voting rights to addressing root causes of migration to expanding broadband."

The White House/Flickr @PressSec/Twitter (Public Domain) remix by Jason Reed

Kamala Harris is still the vice president, White House says

Just FYI.

David Covucci 

David Covucci

Tech

Published Nov 15, 2021   Updated Nov 15, 2021, 1:28 pm CST

In case you woke up this Monday morning unsure of who was still the vice president of the United States, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has you covered.

It’s @VP on Twittter.

And a quick click on @VP takes you to the page for Vice President Kamala Harris.

There you have it. According to Psaki, Kamala Harris, aka @VP, “@VP is not only a vital partner to @POTUS but a bold leader who has taken on key, important challenges facing the country.”

Word.

The tweet is not entirely unprompted. The top story on CNN right now is headlined “Harris struggles with her relationship with Biden.”

According to the story, White House staffers on President Joe Biden’s team have ignored Harris, while Harris is frustrated with the administration for putting her in losing situations, such as trying to fix immigration and voting rights, which are considered two near-impossible tasks.

“Harris is struggling with a rocky relationship with some parts of the White House, while long-time supporters feel abandoned and see no coherent public sense of what she’s done or been trying to do as vice president,” the report says, which you can read here.

All nonsense, says Psaki. It was a message they apparently wanted to get out there online, with it being shared by the White House communications director as well.

However, tweeting your support for your VP after less than a year in office wasn’t taking as a ringing endorsement.

Both the CNN report, and a recent feature by the Washington Post, hinted that Biden running in 2024 is less of sure thing than what’s being said publicly.

If Harris is interested in getting the nomination, she’s going to need a lot more support from the Biden administation than just a tweet.

But it’s also posible they don’t want to give her that.

*First Published: Nov 15, 2021, 10:04 am CST

