After Tim Walz couch joke, JD Vance makes horse reference in interview

Conservatives are convinced that Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) referred on Sunday to the fake rumor that Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.) was physically intimate with a horse.

In an interview with ABC News, Vance, who was recently chosen to be former President Donald Trump’s running mate, mentioned the term “high horse” while discussing the topic of gender reassignment.

“Tim gets on his high horse about mind your own damn business,” Vance says in the clip. “One way of minding your own damn business, is to not try to take people’s children away.”

🔥“Tim Walz has supported taking children from their parents if the parents don't consent to gender reassignment…Tim gets on his high horse about mind your own damn business. One way of minding your own damn business, is to not try to take people’s children away.” – @JDVance pic.twitter.com/5Fylko8wFu — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 11, 2024

Prominent Trump supporters believe that Vance was attempting to attack Walz, who is Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate, by referencing the fake claim that the governor drinks horse semen.

The rumor was created by conservatives in response to the fake claim that Vance had previously admitted to having sex with a couch.

The couch joke became so popular online that Walz eventually referenced it in a speech last week at Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Vance specifically said he couldn’t wait to debate Vance “if he’s willing to get off the couch and show up.”

“See what I did there?” Walz asked the crowd after making the joke.

Tim Walz says he can’t wait to debate JD Vance if he’s willing to get off the couch and show up.



“See what I did there?” Walz jokes. pic.twitter.com/6BR23cs1GB — The Rooster (@rooster_ohio) August 6, 2024

Walz’s quip outraged Trump fans, who accused the governor of perpetuating misinformation—AND who then invented the horse claim in response.

Although it’s unclear whether Vance’s mention of a horse was directed at Walz, conservatives are nonetheless celebrating the moment online.

Conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec was one of the biggest accounts to suggest a link between Vance’s remark and the fake horse claim.

“Holy SHLIT, JD just said ‘Tim gets on his high horse,’” Posobiec said.

Holy SHLIT, JD just said "Tim gets on his high horse" https://t.co/PNJIwu59b0 — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 12, 2024

Posobiec’s replies were also flooded with critiques of Walz.

“Tim only gets off his high horse to go under it and give it an old fashioned Amish oil change,” one user said.

“He should just keep making horse metaphors with Tim for the rest of the campaign,” another added.

Many also argued that Vance’s interview proved that Trump made the right choice for running mate.

“If it wasn’t before, it’s clear now that JD was definitely the right VP pick for this moment,” one user said. “The guy is a relentless fighter who takes all comers and never gives any ground. Quite the contrast from Pence…”

“JD Vance is a really funny guy,” a second user said. “I laughed throughout this interview. I can not wait to see the vice presidential debates.”

Still, the horse rumor does not appear to be catching on in the same viral way that the couch rumor did.

