Comedian Blair Erskine shared a parody video where she pretended to be the sister of Vice President JD Vance and asked for people to stop making jokes about Vance being responsible for the death of Pope Francis.

“JD did not kill the Pope, the Pope had pneumonia. Now, does JD suck all the air out of a room when he enters? Yes, he does,” Erskine said in a fake TV news interview clip.

“Our momma used to call him my little queen like the my little queen vacuums because he would suck so much,” she continued. “He would suck the air out of the room, he would suck his thumb, he would suck. If the Pope had pneumonia and JD came in the room, I bet it was harder for the Pope to breathe because JD was sucking all the air. So in the way, yes he killed—but he didn’t kill the Pope, like directly.”

If the script at this point was not enough to indicate the video was satire, as Erskine continued, a fake ad for MyPillow founder and right-wing conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell pops up, stating “buy a pillow, save a life” with a graphic of Lindell pleading that he’s broke and needs help.

“The Pope didn’t stand up to say hey to my brother, he didn’t say thank you to my brother for coming all the way to Valencia or whatever,” Erskine then said. “He gave my brother a necklace. And everyone’s like, well it’s a rosary. Okay, are you going to tell me they don’t have rosaries for boys?”

JD Vance’s sister begs people to stop joking about his visit with the Pope pic.twitter.com/sJCmHl2YVA — blaire erskine (@blaireerskine) April 22, 2025

Now the satirical clip is going viral on social media—and many don’t seem to realize it’s fake.

“Awww. Vance’s sister is pleading for people to stop with making her brother a walking meme,” wrote one account.

A Community Note was quickly added to that post, which noted Erskine is not Vance’s sister and has played out similar fake scenarios, such as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s babysitter and a Trump voter waiting in the cold for a delayed rally.

“She sounds as Stupid as her Brother…..” remarked someone else.

“Is this idiot for real?” echoed another X user.

Erskine acknowledged that a number of accounts that mocked her appearance seemingly failed to realize the bit.

“I am going to need more eyeliner and way more therapy after this is over,” she wrote on Wednesday as she shared screenshots of individuals calling Erskine and Vance “fugly” siblings and stating they understand “why their mum became a drug addict.”

I am going to need more eyeliner and way more therapy after this is over pic.twitter.com/pnsCPt3XGu — blaire erskine (@blaireerskine) April 23, 2025

“People don’t recognize satire anymore. They just take everything at face value nowadays,” concluded one account of the onslaught of anti-Vance family backlash Erskine has received.

