‘Trash woman’: Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s new nickname for paralyzed Texas governor infuriates conservatives

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) is facing backlash online after referring to Greg Abbott, the state’s wheelchair-bound Republican governor, as “Governor Hot Wheels.”

The comment, which was made on Saturday at the Human Rights Campaign’s 2025 Los Angeles dinner, went largely unnoticed at the time but garnered widespread attention across X on Tuesday.

“We in these hot ass Texas streets, honey,” Crockett said. “Y’all know we got Governor Hot Wheels down there, come on now! And the only thing hot about him is that he is a hot ass mess, honey!”

Crockett’s remarks about Abbott, who has been paralyzed from the waist down since being struck by a falling tree in 1984, were soon met with condemnation.

Prominent right-wing users such as Libs of TikTok referred to the commentary as “sickening,” while others, including conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, called Crockett “trash.”

The National Republican Congressional Committee also weighed in, describing Crockett’s commentary as representative of the party as a whole.

“Recent polling shows Crazy Crockett as one of the leaders of the Democrat Party,” it wrote. “This is who they are.”

X’s progressive users, however, were quick to accuse conservatives of hypocrisy.

“Stop with the performative outrage MAGA,” the user Charli Huxley wrote. “You’re not offended by Jasmine Crockett calling Greg Abbott, Governor Hot Wheels. You had no issues with voting in a rapist, racist, habitual liar and felon into the presidency. I thought y’all liked it when people tell it like it is?”

Others pointed to the 2015 incident when then-presidential candidate Donald Trump mocked a disabled reporter.

“I don’t care for Jasmine Crockett’s comment about Governor Abbott, but Republicans can spare me the crocodile tears when this clown is their king,” user Mike Nellis wrote.

At least for now, Crockett, who is active on X, has not addressed the pushback. Abbott does not appear to have commented on the incident either.

