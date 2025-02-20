A viral X post from a Washington state man who participated in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot claims Tesla is looking to hire as many as five “J6ers,” though it’s still unclear whether the offer is legitimate.

John Cameron, who reached a deal with prosecutors in 2022 for his role in the attack, advertised the supposed job openings in an X post Tuesday evening that racked up nearly 200,000 views.

“Tesla hit us up,” he wrote. “Five jobs available right now more coming. God Bless the J6ers.”

The listing advertises a $4,000 monthly salary and free lodging at a swanky house in Austin, Texas. It requires “moderate computer skills, a laptop, a valid driver’s license, and high school diploma.”

No job description or link to apply was included. Although Tesla was purportedly hiring five people, the post said it would only pay to relocate one.

Despite the offer being light on details, replies soon flowed in, filled with praise for Cameron and Elon Musk’s Tesla, heartfelt gratitude from MAGA supporters, and even a few Jan. 6 rioters throwing their hats in the ring.

“How to apply?” asked Biao Qu, who appears to have been charged with five different offenses for his involvement in the riots.

“I’m interested,” said Brad Holiday, a New York “pickup artist” instructor who faced not only rioting charges but also a weapons conviction that landed him in prison.

Others were more skeptical about Cameron’s self-professed partnership with Tesla, the publicly traded electric vehicle manufacturer founded by Musk.

“Why would you have to provide your own laptop to work for Tesla?” pointed out one reply.

“Because it’s complete bullshit,” another user responded.

Washington, D.C. city council candidate Patricia Eguino appeared to do a reverse image search to prove the job listing was fake, noting that the Austin home featured in Cameron’s post is located in a Chicago suburb.

“J6ers are some of the most gullible people on the planet,” Eguino wrote.

“If you can’t trust people convicted for attacking Capitol cops and trying to kill our Vice President, then who can you trust??” another user joked.

Cameron, who claims that he already received five resumes, put up a disclaimer shortly after Eguino’s post.

“Update,” he began. “The photos of the house are of the wrong house.”

As of the time of writing, Tesla has not responded to requests for comment on whether the job listing is real or if the company has any association with Cameron.

