Pro-Russia right-winger’s relationship with Miss Russia exposed

Conservative commentator and self-proclaimed “most censored man on YouTube” Jackson Hinkle is allegedly in a relationship with a former Miss Russia model, according to a blog post by a researcher of right-wing figures.

The post, from Amanda Moore—who gained notoriety in 2021 for embedding herself deep in the MAGA universe—alleged that Hinkle is in a relationship with Anna Linnikova, the 2022 Miss Russia.

Hinkle has been vocally pro-Russia and anti-Ukraine in recent months. He’s tweeted that he thinks Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, not Russian President Vladimir Putin, is “responsible for every death in the Ukraine war” and shared posts on Instagram that heap praise Putin.

He also recently spoke at a pro-Russia rally called “Rage Against the War Machine,” which criticized U.S. funding of Ukraine.

But Hinkle’s views make a little more sense now that his possible relationship with Linnikova has been made public. Linnikova, who recently represented Russia at the Miss Universe pageant in January, said contestants shunned and avoided her because of her nationality. The only one to show her kindness, she said, was Miss Venezuela.

In her Substack post, Moore provided screenshots of tweets and Instagram photos from both Hinkle and Linnikova seemingly confirming the two’s relationship.

“In early January, Hinkle tweeted a photo of Linnikova. When someone replied that Linnikova would not have sex with Hinkle, Hinkle wrote, ‘You’re right, Anna is just flying out to LA to see what my apartment looks like.’”

Moore wrote that “No one appeared to take him seriously on Twitter, but a few weeks later, Linnikova came up in Hinkle’s Discord.”

Hinkle said in his Discord that Linnikova spent a week with him in Los Angeles and then the two went to Miami.

Photos from their Instagrams appear to confirm this, and in one photo Moore alleges that Hinkle is holding hands with a woman whose manicure matches Linnikova’s. Hinkle and Linnikova have been fairly quiet about their alleged relationship—if it exists, keeping it to a manicured hand here and an Instagram comment there.

In one tweet, Hinkle claimed in that he would be staying at the Four Seasons in Miami. Linnikova later posted an Instagram tagged with the “Four Seasons Miami.”

Hinkle’s pro-Russian views, it may now seem, should be taken with just a bit of a grain of salt.

Hinckle did not respond to a Daily Dot request for comment. In January, he posted that the internet lies about everything and that he hasn’t been tied down in years, although it’s unclear what that post was in response to.