‘Treating local politics as a joke’: Influencer receives backlash for claiming she’s running for local office in viral TikTok

An influencer posted a TikTok video saying she’s running for local office in New Jersey. People are accusing her of “treating local politics as a joke.”

Vienna Skye, a TikToker with over 1 million followers, posted he video on Wednesday and was immediately met with backlash.

In the video, Skye puts up campaign signs on a busy highway that read: “Vienna Skye for Office.” She talks about running for office in a voice-over. “I ran for office in my small town in New Jersey and you may be thinking ‘Vienna, what the?” she says.

She claims her signs caught the attention of some “nosey neighbors,” and she included a screenshot of a post from a local Facebook group. The social media post apparently called her Instagram photos “not very council-ish.”

Skye says that by the time the video gets posted, the results of the election “should be on her Instagram.”

https://www.tiktok.com/@viennaskye/video/7026423482435063046?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1

“Would you vote for me,” she questioned in the caption of the video.

While her video most likely is a joke, it has since been viewed over 453,000 times. Many of the over 1,000 comments criticize Skye.

“Do you understand how privileged you have to be to treat politics like a game?” one questioned.

“Ah yes, treating elections that change peoples lives like a joke for content, teehee. so quirky,” another commented.

Others called her “tone-deaf” and “irresponsible.”

“It’s giving out of touch with reality,” one said.

There were a few who seemed aware that Skye is joking. “Vienna Skye: New Jersey celebrity, New York socialite,” one commenter said.

Either way, multiple commenters stressed the importance of local elections. “For people saying local elections aren’t serious, they are probably the most important election for community members,” one said.

Skye did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.

