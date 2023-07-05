‘Probably sniffing coke’: Does this video show Hunter Biden using drugs at the White House?

Earlier today, Politico reported that law enforcement officials investigating a bag of cocaine left at the White House were unlikely to determine who was responsible for it.
But where the most powerful U.S. government agencies—Secret Service, Drug Enforcement Agency, FBI—may have failed, right-wing Twitter is ready to pick up the slack.
They’ve already attempted to blame Hunter Biden for the displaced bag, given his history of addiction. But they also think they’ve found proof of him using drugs at the White House, thanks to a video of him standing behind his stepmother, first lady Jill Biden.
In the video from the White House Fourth of July event that Hunter Biden attended, sleuths think they spotted Hunter doing cocaine.
As he walks behind the first lady, Biden clearly rubs his head and then is blocked from view. When he is visible again, he is rubbing his nose.
While a runny nose can be a sign of cocaine use, and Biden has been proven to have used drugs, the video itself showing him snorting coke is dubious.
Nevertheless, mainstream accounts ran with it.
“Just Hunter Biden probably sniffing coke at the White House in front of his children and the entire world,” wrote one account.
When asked by reporters about the found cocaine at an event, according to a report, President Joe Biden mouthed the phrase, “Come on.”