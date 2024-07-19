Trump blew Hulk Hogan a kiss in the RNC’s most baffling moment

Americans were shocked and surprised that Terry Gene Bollea, better known by his professional wrestling name Hulk Hogan, spoke at the Republican National Convention (RNC) on Thursday.

The 70-year-old sports entertainment legend took to the stage in Milwaukee yesterday evening to issue a fiery speech in support of former President Donald Trump. Hogan’s appearance included all of his signature moves, from muscle flexing to the eventual removal of his shirt.

Weirder yet, after, Trump gave him an air kiss from a distance.

🚨🇺🇸 Hulk Hogan Rips His Shirt on The RNC Stage



“LET TRUMPAMANIA MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” pic.twitter.com/sXZUBazbKI — Censored Men (@CensoredMen) July 19, 2024

While those in attendance responded with thunderous applause, many others felt that Hogan’s display instead represented the current state of U.S. politics: theatrical and bizarre.

“It’s actually pretty genius of the RNC to have Hulk Hogan speak because he underscores the fact that American politics is, at root, WWE wrestling,” X user Amanda Fortini wrote.

It's actually pretty genius of the RNC to have Hulk Hogan speak because he underscores the fact that American politics is, at root, WWE wrestling. pic.twitter.com/vavCcP8mOO — Amanda Fortini (@amandafortini) July 19, 2024

Imagine I told you in 2012 that the future would have Hulk Hogan doing his pro wrestler bit promoting Donald Trump for president and it's real — Secular Talk🎙 (@KyleKulinski) July 19, 2024

Numerous references were also made to “Idiocracy,” the 2006 comedy film that depicts a future America run by a president who shares many similarities with Hogan.

“Idiocracy is almost actualized,” David Sirota added.

Idiocracy is almost actualized pic.twitter.com/YDnx0INdEi — David Sirota (@davidsirota) July 19, 2024

Controversies from Hogan’s past were also brought back up, including his repeated use of the N-word over the years. In just one example, Hogan was fired from the WWE after audio of a racist rant of his went public.

The account PatriotTakes highlighted CNN’s coverage of Hulk Hogan being fired from WWE for using the N-word

CNN’s coverage of RNC Speaker Hulk Hogan getting fired from WWE for using the n-word pic.twitter.com/iLv4pQsjmJ — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) July 18, 2024

Hulk Hogan, one of the most openly racist people in pro wrestling/combat sports, endorsing the most racist person in pro wrestling/combat sports/politics, is certainly a sight to behold.



Republicans are completely broken. https://t.co/qFOG9GiAbu — Ryan McKinnell (@RyanMcKinnell) July 18, 2024

Hogan was also accused of hypocrisy after footage of him previously mocking Trump began circulating online as well. In the clip, Hogan refers to Trump as “not cool” before accusing him of turning his back on those he’s done business with.

BREAKING: In a shocking, newly unearthed video, Hulk Hogan, who will introduce Donald Trump tonight, calls Trump “not cool” and somebody who will turn his back on everyone, including his family. Retweet so all Americans see this devastating clip. pic.twitter.com/RWuhVkeE5h — Biden’s Wins (@BidensWins) July 18, 2024

Yet Hogan’s appearance, and the reaction to it online, wouldn’t be complete without Trump. And sure enough, Trump delivered.

Trump blows Hulk Hogan Kiss

After Hogan finished his speech, Trump blew him a kiss, much to the confusion of many online.

“Trump blowing Hulk Hogan a kiss is one of the greatest 10 seconds ever,” the user meme bastard wrote.

Trump blowing Hulk Hogan a kiss is one of the greatest 10 seconds ever pic.twitter.com/FandUXf56C — meme bastard (@mask_bastard) July 19, 2024

The RNC ended with Trump accepting the presidential nomination from his party and delivering what some have felt was a combative and divisive speech. Trump’s public appearance comes just days after he survived an assassination attempt while speaking in Butler, Pennsylvania.

