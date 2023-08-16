Lauren Boebert claims she needs a gun because of her small stature—how tall is she really?

In Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-Colo.) own words, she’s only five feet tall—and that’s apparently part of the reason for her strident gun rights advocacy. But just because Lauren Boebert’s told you how tall she is, does that make it true?

“I don’t wear a gun on my hip to make a statement. I wear it because I’m 5 feet tall and spend a lot of time alone in my restaurant making sure things are perfect,” she once said, espousing her right to stay strapped.

I don’t wear a gun on my hip to make a statement.



I wear it because I’m 5 feet tall and spend a lot of time alone in my restaurant making sure things are perfect.



It’s our Constitutional right to protect ourselves & I will stand up for everyone’s rights! — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) July 21, 2020

But is she really?

Who is Lauren Boebert?

Boebert, born Dec. 19, 1986, was elected to Congress in the 2020 election and narrowly won a second term in Colorado’s 3rd District in 2022. According to her website, she is a “citizen legislator from Rifle, Colorado,” who “never held public office prior to her 2020 victory and is the first woman, first mother, and youngest ever to represent the District. Congresswoman Boebert was the proud owner of Shooter’s Grill, a Second Amendment and Western-themed restaurant in Rifle, Colorado where staff open-carried.”

Boebert often speaks out, both IRL and on social media, about gun issues, and in a March 31, 2021 tweet on the subject, asserted that her small stature makes carrying a gun essential. She began by asserting, “The Left’s gun control agenda will affect America’s women more than anyone else.”

She repeated that five-foot claim.

“I’m a five foot tall, 100 pound woman,” she said, before declaring, “The only way I’m safe to walk around any dangerous liberal city is with an equalizer.”

The Left’s gun control agenda will affect America’s women more than anyone else.



I’m a five foot tall, 100 pound woman. The only way I’m safe to walk around any dangerous liberal city is with an equalizer.



Gun control is anti-woman. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 31, 2021

She concluded the tweet by claiming, “Gun control is anti-woman.”

While that statement is certainly fodder for gun debates, particularly ones regarding guns kept in homes and guns used in domestic violence episodes, it also refutes other answers circulating around the question of just how tall is Lauren Boebert.

How tall is Lauren Boebert?

Oddly, there’s a bit of misinformation floating around about Lauren Boebert’s height.

This Nation, a site claiming to be an unbiased political source “founded on the principle of presenting an unbiased viewpoint of U.S. politics,” ran a bio of Boebert that listed her as 5’4″.

The same height was listed in a celebrity site called Married Biography. Although the site claims its bio of her was last updated in August 2023, it asserts that she “is a married woman who shares her life with her spouse and her children” and that she “maintains a healthy balance between her political and married lives.”

Those statements fly in the face of May 2023 revelations that Boebert and husband Jayson are divorcing due to “irreconcilable differences.” The congresswoman, according to the Hill, defended her spouse against allegations he “started yelling and using profanities” toward a process server bringing him court documents related to the divorce case.

“The stories reported about the process server, and even Jayson running over a mailbox are a complete lie,” Boebert contended. “Jayson doesn’t sit around cleaning guns and he certainly doesn’t drink beer out of a glass, just as much as he doesn’t drink Bud Light.”

(That comment was tied to conservative backlash over the beer brand’s Dylan Mulvaney campaign.)

Neither site provided any citations to back the 5’4″ claim.

Boebert also released an ad on Jan. 3, 2021 reiterating why she’d carry a gun with her at the U.S. Capitol.

The ad used language similar to her other tweets. According to CBS News Colorado, she said, “Here are the real reasons why I choose to defend myself in our nation’s capitol. I’m a woman and a mother of four. I choose to defend my family with all of the force the Constitution provides. D.C. is one of the top 10 most dangerous cities in our country. Homicide rates, and violent crimes are skyrocketing here.”

She went on to explain, “I don’t go to work in a motorcade or armored car. I don’t get police escorts everywhere I go. I walk to my office every morning, by myself. As a 5-foot-tall, 100-pound woman, I choose to protect myself legally, because I am my best security.”

Let me tell you why I WILL carry my Glock to Congress.



Government does NOT get to tell me or my constituents how we are allowed to keep our families safe.



I promise to always stand strong for our 2nd Amendment rights.https://t.co/E75tYpdN4B pic.twitter.com/qg7QGenrNo — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) January 4, 2021

She also said in the ad, “Educated, law-abiding gun owners are the safest people in America to be around. So if you see me in D.C., Say hi. You’re safe with me.”

Just three days later was the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Boebert’s role in the affair has been the subject of some scrutiny, including a Washington Post article from Jan. 19, 2021, featuring a Democratic lawmaker contending Boebert was “with a ‘large’ group in a tunnel connected to the Capitol days before the attempted insurrection that left four rioters and one police officer dead,” which was characterized as a “reconnaissance” tour.

Boebert called those assertions “false” and “slanderous.”

But a representative from her congressional press office confirmed to the Daily Dot that she is exactly five feet.