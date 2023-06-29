Harvard’s plan to comply with Supreme Court affirmative action ruling infuriates far-right

Today, the Supreme Court struck down the policy of affirmative action, eliminating the use of race as a determining factor in college admissions. The victory was long sought by the conservative movement.

“The student must be treated based on his or her experiences as an individual—not on the basis of race,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the majority in a 6-3 decision that included all of the court’s conservative justices.

The move was initially cheered by conservatives, who believe the policy has been a backdoor discrimination effort against white people.

“This will make the college admissions process fairer and uphold equality under the law,” wrote House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

The Supreme Court just ruled that no American should be denied educational opportunities because of race.



Now students will be able to compete based on equal standards and individual merit. This will make the college admissions process fairer and uphold equality under the law. — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) June 29, 2023

But the joy over the major court victory appeared to be short-lived.

Why? Because in the aftermath, Harvard University, one of the defendants in the two cases before the court, said that it would abide by the ruling.

The school cited a sentence in court’s ruling, which says that “nothing in this opinion should be construed as prohibiting universities from considering an applicant’s discussion of how race affected his or her life, be it through discrimination, inspiration, or otherwise.”

“Today, the Supreme Court delivered its decision in Students for Fair Admissions v. President and Fellows of Harvard College,” the school wrote. “The court held that Harvard College’s admissions system does not comply with the principles of the equal protection clause embodied in Title VI of the Civil Rights Act. The court also ruled that colleges and universities may consider in admissions decisions ‘an applicant’s discussion of how race affected his or her life, be it through discrimination, inspiration, or otherwise.’ We will certainly comply with the court’s decision.”

Conservative thinkers announced Harvard was already planning to break the law by announcing that it will follow exactly what the court said by continuing to practice what they view as discrimination in its admissions process.

“Harvard responds by explaining how it will ‘comply’ with today’s SCOTUS ruling by exploiting a specific weak spot in Roberts’ majority decision,” wrote Charlie Kirk. “In other words, Harvard will use college essays to continue its racial discrimination regime.”

A number of Kirk’s followers saw the same thing and were furious that Harvard would use the court’s own words against it and do exactly what the justices said is legally allowed. Some claimed Harvard will be sued again.

Instead of having to score high on the SAT you can just write an essay describing yourself as a victim of racism and oppression and you'll get in #SCOTUS https://t.co/sWLSt4KSeu — Blue Collar Nobody (@75bluecollar) June 29, 2023

Cut off all government grants. https://t.co/IJjm9jp01o — Joe Charlton (@JoeCharlton18) June 29, 2023

“Roberts knows how to give the right a ‘win’ for the headlines while handing the actual victory to the left. Nothing has changed with this decision,” wrote one user.

Roberts knows how to give the right a "win" for the headlines while handing the actual victory to the left. Nothing has changed with this decision https://t.co/hXTIGMVbJX — Empiric (@3mpiric) June 29, 2023

Harvard’s tweet about the decision, which linked to its statement, inspired similar responses.

“Translation: We will continue to find ways to discriminate,” responded one.

Translation: We will continue to find ways to discriminate. https://t.co/N3zgQGHsau — Rob O'Donnell (@odonnell_r) June 29, 2023

In a nutshell, we will continue to be a racist institution. https://t.co/rt3M2a64xj — Avatans Kumar 🕉 (@avatans) June 29, 2023

The response follows a pattern among the far-right. Even when the court goes their way, including in massive decisions like this and overturning Roe v. Wade, they can still find something to be furious about.