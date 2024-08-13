Conservatives say Harris-Walz rally didn’t have American flags. But is it true?

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Mondays our Tech Reporter Mikael Thalen debunks the most wild conspiracy theories swirling around the web in his “One Dumb Conspiracy” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

Right-wing conspiracy theorists have been in a constant panic since Vice President Kamala Harris entered the 2024 presidential race. After becoming the Democratic nominee, Harris has continued to enrage the right, especially in light of her decision to choose Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.) as her running mate.



Since then, conspiracy theories about the pair have been rampant. But as time goes on, the claims are becoming more sloppy and desperate. That’s why popular far-right users on social media alleged that no American flags were present at a rally held by Harris and Walz in Philadelphia last week.



A popular user on X known as “johnny maga” shared an image of the duo at the rally and noted: “Not an American flag in sight.”



It’s true. In the image, which shows the pair in front of a crowd of supporters, no flags are visible. Unsurprisingly, followers took the account at its word and immediately attacked Harris and Walz for their apparent dislike of the country.



“Meanwhile at the Trump Atlanta rally. There were American Flags everywhere,” one user said.



Another user boldly claimed that Harris and Walz would replace the American flag entirely if and when they assume office.



“They despise the American Flag,” the user wrote. “They will replace it the first chance they get. I wonder what colors they will choose?”



Some argued that “they hate the flag,” while others cited the apparent lack of patriotism as proof of an impending “new world order.”



“It really feels like the anti America party,” a third commenter said. “They’re so ashamed of our flag and our country.”

Yes, there were American flags at the Harris-Walz rally

Yet it just so happens that there were a lot of cameras at the rally. And looking at any picture other than the one shared by johnny maga shows American flags all over the event.



In one example, a user noted that both Harris and Walz were actually wearing American flag pins.



“2 in plain sight,” the user said.



A zoomed-out photo of the stage where Harris and Walz were standing also showed two massive American flags behind them.



The shocking refusal by many in the comments to fact-check the claim wasn’t lost on others.



“This comments section is the reason I vote,” one user said.



In other words, as if you need to be told, don’t believe everything you hear or see on the internet.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.