Nick Fuentes’ all-out Groyper posting war defeated by Truth Social mods

Nick Fuentes’ Groypers learned a hard lesson when it comes to war. Your opponent can fight back—especially if you’re on their turf.

On Monday, the white nationalist cohort launched Groyer War 2, its online effort to wrest policy and control of former President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign from his top two lieutenants, who the movement views as too globalist.

The effort kicked off on Trump’s Truth Social, and on Monday morning, the Groypers reached the top of the site’s trending topics with “TraitorLaCivita” and “TraitorWiles.” The parade of posts called out campaign manager Chris LaCivita and adviser Susan Wiles, for liking an anti-Trump tweet and catering to the Latino vote, respectively.

The movement, filled with far-right racists, is pushing the campaign to announce a ten-year immigration moratorium and make a vocal pledge to not go to war with Iran as tensions in the Middle East ratchet up.

However, two days later, when you open the site, the top trending topics are the more mundane, commonplace Trumpist hashtags, including “MAGA” “Fake News” and “#TrumpVance2024.”

The Groypers, though, are still furiously posting. So what’s the explanation?

Truth Social mods are shadow-banning them.

In the group “GROYPER WAR THE FINAL BATTLE,” posters are fretting their messages are getting hidden from the normie Trump masses they need to see it.

“Gm frens, as we saw from AF Hasabara last night truth had taken down ALL of our hashtags that rightfully belong on that trending page. So either we need to change up the hashtags or go even crazier and posting the hashtags every few seconds,” wrote one soldier, waking up to see that their hard-won ground, the ephemeral trending topics sidebar, had been seized back by the enemy.

“We need new hashtags they keep shadow banning the ones we’re using,” added another.

Now, they’ve switched to two topic tags based on policy: #NoMoreImmigration and #NoWarWithIran. And they’ve switched tactics.

“REMOVE OUR HASHTAGS FUCK YOU!” wrote one pushing another campaign, to send a form email to both LaCivita and another official to “tell them how YOU think the campaign is going!”

The Groypers think they’ve also sussed out their emails and called for a respectful flood of their inboxes.

“If you havent sent your emails … send them a respectful one and be polite! l No threats,” read a popular message, alongside a template to copy.

But, they either got the emails wrong, or the campaign locked things down after the flood.

“Anyone else emails to Jason Miller and Chris LaCivita not working or bouncing back?” asked one.

However, it appears the effort seems to have gotten the attention of at least one or two sources around the campaign, who told the Daily Mail Trump was entertaining the idea of firing the duo.

“Trump is reportedly talking to his confidantes about firing his campaign managers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles,” a story this morning read.

The group was elated at the news, sharing screenshots of the headlines and vowing not to relent.

“Groyper influence is unmatched … We will not relent until Trump is saved from the traitors within his own campaign!” wrote mr_frog.

