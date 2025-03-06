Punk rock band Green Day took a major swipe at Vice President JD Vance while performing in Australia—swapping out a lyric to call Vance “retarded.”

While singing “Jesus of Suburbia,” frontman Billie Joe Armstrong replaced the lyric “am I retarded, or am I just overjoyed?” with “am I retarded or am I just JD Vance?”

Yes Billie from Green Day, you are retarded. pic.twitter.com/Pk386UwLHJ — Retard Finder (@IfindRetards) March 6, 2025

At another point in the same nine-minute song, Armstrong altered a separate lyric in another pointed political dig, swapping in “we are the kids of war and peace, from Ukraine to the Middle East” instead of “from Anaheim to the Middle East.”

And a separate video shared on social media from their Melbourne set showed the band driving home their anti-Trump stance.

“Don’t you want Elon Musk to shut the fuck up? Don’t you want Donald Trump to shut the fuck up?” Armstrong asked the audience.

It’s far from the first time Green Day has vocally condemned Trump.

Armstrong previously stoked backlash for holding a mask of Trump with the word “idiot” scrawled across it, altering the lyrics of “American Idiot” to criticize the Make America Great Again movement, and endorsing anti-Trump protests in 2016.

But Armstrong’s latest jab—calling Vance a “retard”—set off right-wingers.

“Yes Billie from Green Day, you are retarded,” countered one critic.

“100% tariff on their music,” said someone else.

“Boycott Green Day,” advocated another person.

“Imagine being a washed-up band still trying to be edgy, pathetic!” jabbed someone else.

“Go woke, Go broke—the end of a Green Day,” decried one commenter.

