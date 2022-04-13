‘We are deeply sorry’: Democratic firm drops Amazon after helping its anti-union campaign

Global Strategy Group (GSG), a top Democratic firm, has dropped its partnership with Amazon after aiding the tech giant’s anti-union campaign in Staten Island, New York, according to a statement from the company.

“While there have been factual inaccuracies in recent reports about our work for Amazon, being involved in any way was a mistake. We are deeply sorry, and we have resigned that work,” the statement reads.

The decision comes days after reports surfaced that GSG put together anti-union video packages and flyers that were distributed to staff at the JFK8 Staten Island warehouse as well as three other Staten Island facilities. GSG was also allegedly monitoring the social media accounts of Amazon Labor Union organizers. GSG also failed to disclose its work with Amazon on Department of Labor forms, a violation of national labor law.

Amazon named GLG as a partner in the weeks following the JFK8 unionization vote, when the company filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Review Board and specifically referenced GLG in its filings. The charge was filed to contest the JFK8 election, which Amazon claims had “inappropriate and undue influence” from the NLRB.

GSG has faced a firestorm since the allegations, with union clients like the American Federation of Teachers and a New York chapter of the Service Employees International Union announcing that they would stop working with the group. The Iowa Democratic Party also announced it would cease working with GLG, according to a statement given to More Perfect Union, a pro-union Twitter account.

All of this comes on the heels of the unionization vote at the JFK8 facility earlier this month where votes favored the union 2,654-2,131. The warehouse workers still need to approve a contract to become full union members, but the vote is seen as a huge step forward for the labor movement.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Amazon for comment.