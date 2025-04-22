Yesterday, a prominent right-wing troll officially joined the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

Commissioner Nathan Simington revealed that he was hiring Gavin Wax as his chief of staff in a post on X.

“Excited to welcome @GavinWax as my new Chief of Staff, alongside Tom Struble as Senior Legal Advisor & Anne Urban as Confidential Assistant. Their expertise will be invaluable as we continue advancing a pro-growth, pro-innovation agenda at the FCC,” Simington wrote.

The hiring was first revealed on Friday by Mother Jones.

Wax comes to the agency after previously running the New York Young Republicans Club, where he helped turn the organization into a pugnacious platform for young MAGA.

The group aimed for controversial headlines, including once hosting a viewing party for explicit clips from Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Gavin Wax history

But before going more mainstream, Wax kept the company of prominent white nationalists.

Wax previously was the editor-in-chief of the libertarian blog Liberty Conservation, where he published alt-right figures like James Allsup, an avowed white supremacist.

Liberty Conservative ran bombastic headlines designed to draw outrage, including pieces like, “Male Taxpayers Are Literally Rape Survivors” and “Advice to Future Spree Shooters.”

In a Facebook chat for staff that Wax moderated, racist and gay slurs as well as Holocaust jokes peppered the text.

In one conversation over Christmas, a writer said that “Santa’s gift for the Jews is a warm bed in a Zyklon gas oven.” Another called it “time to warm up the ovens.”

Wax also runs a fiery X account, where he’s called out non-MAGA members of the conservative movement, with particular ire for Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas).

On the account, he’s called for prosecuting left-wingers, proclaiming “Joseph McCarthy was right.” In a speech, he vowed “retribution” against MAGA opponents.

The appointment comes as the FCC has become another tool in President Donald Trump’s war on the mainstream media, bringing a case against CBS that former FCC commissioners said would set a horrible precedent against the First Amendment.

In an email to Mother Jones, Wax said he would work on issues like media bias.

He also has an admiration for foreign authoritarian figures, speaking at Hungary’s version of CPAC, where he praised Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

And after violence broke out at a Republican event in 2018, Wax proudly declared, “We are all Proud Boys now.”

