Gavin Newsom taking advice from history’s greatest monsters is the hot new left-wing meme

Left-wingers are not happy with California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) recent right-wing media pivot.

Users on Bluesky—the social media platform that became a popular alternative for left-wingers looking to flee X under Elon Musk and Facebook under Mark Zuckerberg—are dunking on Newsom for offering guest spots on his new podcast to prominent right-wingers Charlie Kirk, Steve Bannon, and Michael Savage.

Also fueling outrage is what Newsom has said so far on his podcast, including outlining his stance that transgender female athletes should not participate in college and youth sports, deeming defunding police “lunacy,” and rejecting the use of the gender-neutral term “Latinx.”

Newsom’s comments quickly drew the ire of many left-wingers, who deemed his rightward pivot as “such obvious pandering for his 2028 presidential run.”

Gavin Newsome Podcast Memes

On Bluesky, users questioned his guest choices and handling of topics on the podcast, joking about the absurd lengths Newsom would go to agree with awful people, like Edgar from Men in Black.

GAVIN NEWSOM: So, again, you were talking about the importance of-

EDGAR THE BUG WEARING HUMAN SKIN FROM MEN IN BLACK: SUGAR WATER GAVIN

NEWSOM: Yes, sugar water. And my party hasn’t acknowledged how much people love sugar and water. My son was shouting SUGAR WATER at me the other day on xbox.

Quipped another poster: “gavin newsom: thanks for joining us on the pod today…now childcare is obviously difficult, do you have any suggestions? casey anthony: so many.”

In discussing ways to save on food costs with inflation, Newsom nodded along to notorious cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer. One meme had him agreeing with the Joker.

But that wasn’t the only bit.

Another person on X photoshopped Newsom onto the Homer Simpson disappearing into a bush meme—reappearing as a Nazi in his response to his recent comments on trans athletes.

Gavin Newsom when trans and homeless people https://t.co/6QUROa1PSQ pic.twitter.com/V9V7hBJFdb — 679 Enthusiast (@marionumber4) March 6, 2025

If Newsom’s shift is indeed in the interest of setting up a presidential run, it appears to be backfiring with his base.

“Gavin Newsom you will NEVER be president. We will not forget this,” concluded one person.

“I’m done with fucking Gavin Newsom,” echoed someone else.

Even Joe Walsh, a Republican who ran against President Donald Trump in 2020, dismissed Newsom as “trying too hard.”

And some other conservatives were also not buying into Newsom’s rhetoric switch-up, disputing his claim he never used the term “Latinx.”

“‘Not one person in my office has ever used the word Latinx’ — Gavin Newsom. Except… you?” said conservative commentator Brad Polumbo, who referenced a 2020 tweet from Newsom stating that COVID-19 “disproportionately impacts the Latinx community.”

“Not one person in my office has ever used the word Latinx” — Gavin Newsom



Except… you? https://t.co/HSzgWuOPq5 — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️ (@brad_polumbo) March 12, 2025

Ripped former Republican and Trump critic Adam Kinzinger: “wtf does [Newsom] think he’s accomplishing besides torching his prospects for the future?”

