Gal Gadot’s private screening of videos from the Hamas’ Oct. 7 terror attack doxxed

Anti-Israel protesters are planning to demonstrate outside of a film screening hosted by Israeli actress Gal Gadot meant to shed light on Hamas’ brutal attack against Israeli civilians on Oct. 7, according to posts on social media.

According to the Israeli news channel i24NEWS, Gadot is organizing a screening of a 47-minute video of footage provided by the Israeli Defense Forces that “serves as a damning record of the atrocities perpetrated by Hamas terrorists against Israeli communities on the Gaza border on October 7.”

At least 1,400 Israelis were killed in the attack and more than 200 people were taken hostage in Gaza, which precipitated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s declaration of war against Hamas.

The footage has been viewed by a number of foreign journalists, Israeli lawmakers, and international diplomats, according to the report.

Reports state the footage was primarily filmed by Hamas terrorists and includes graphic images of murder, rape, and acts of violence including decapitation.

Private, invite-only screenings entitled “Bearing Witness to the October 7th Massacre” are set to take place in Los Angeles and New York. The Los Angeles venue for the screening is reportedly the Museum of Tolerance.

While the details of the screening have been largely kept under wraps, anti-Israel activists are spreading the address and information about the screening on social media.

“I sure hope none of those pesky Ceasefire protesters, with their surprising efficacy in shutting down weapons manufacturer offices and shipments, find out that this be showing on November 8th, 2023 at the following venue,” wrote one X user with the address.

“So anyways, it would be a shame if folks happened to be congregating at the below address this Wednesday evening (11/8):” posted a separate activist group.

One pro-Palestinian X user, whose account has since been set to private, theorized without evidence in a post that gained nearly 50,000 views that the screening was “a trap to capture [people of color] protesting outside the Museum of Tolerance and show them being ‘antisemitic.'”

The Museum of Tolerance, which aims to educate visitors about the Holocaust and present-day prejudice and discrimination, has come under criticism for hosting the screening by anti-Israel activists as well.

One X user went so far as to make an outlandish comparison between Israel’s supporters to Nazis.

“gal gadot’s z*onist propaganda being shown at ‘The museum of tolerance’ is mind blowing. like……z*onism and its followers are literally modern day nazis without a doubt in my mind. All of their actions are 100% what nazis were doing during the Holocaust, it’s fucking insane,” the user claimed.

Gadot has not publicly commented on the screening but has advocated in support of Israel on social media.

“I stand with Israel you should too,” she wrote Oct. 7. “The world cannot sit on the fence when these horrific acts of terror are happening!”

Gadot previously served in the IDF as part of mandatory service and has been outspoken on Israeli issues throughout her career.