Analysis

Most dads, aware of the limitations of their children, ask for pretty simple gifts for Father’s Day. A hand-drawn card, a sleeve of monogrammed golf balls, maybe socks.

And aside from mowing the lawn and manning the grill, they don’t expect to be tasked with too difficult a chore on their special Sunday.

But venture capitalist and managing director of Thiel Capital, Eric Weinstein, apparently does not think this way. No, this Fathers’ Day, which was yesterday, he demanded the Jeffrey Epstein case be solved. That’s that Silicon Valley 10x mindset at work.

In a series of tweets, Weinstein called on dads who have daughters to band together and pressure media organizations to answer every question surrounding Epstein. Epstein, for those that don’t remember, ran an infamous pedophile ring that ensnared the most famous people in government, industry, and entertainment, only to die by suicide after he was arrested.

“One wish for Father’s Day,” he wrote at 8pm CT, which did not give #girldads a great deal of time to get to the bottom of the biggest modern mystery in American society. “That every Dad w a daughter ask one simple question: Why are our news organizations not asking whether Jeffrey Epstein was a state sponsored Intelligence agent of one or more nations whose trafficking of little kids was protected as ‘Sources&Methods’?”

Whereas, you, as a dad, might have thought you were free to kick back and watch the end of the U.S. Open, it is instead incumbent upon you to lobby media organizations—who it should be noted were the ones to break open the Epstein case—to continue to cover it.

“There’s something that is just too horrible to imagine: that no leading news organization will pursue the question of whether an Intelligence agency of any nation would be permitted to allow an affiliate to traffic little girls. I see 0 evidence that Epstein managed a hedge fund,” he wrote in a thread.

And because, according to Weinstein, the media won’t cover it, it is time for the dads of the nation to force the issue.

We Dads might at least stand together against any nation’s Intelligence Community trafficking children. If we can’t do that, I don’t know why Dad’s matter. And I’m convinced Dad’s matter.



Thanks. 🙏 — Eric Weinstein (@EricRWeinstein) June 20, 2022

“We Dads might at least stand together against any nation’s Intelligence Community trafficking children. If we can’t do that, I don’t know why Dad’s matter. And I’m convinced Dad’s matter. Thanks.”

While it seems Weinstein mention his question rhetorically, some had some fun with reading it literally, as though the question should be posed to their daughters specifically.

I asked my 5 year old this right after she and her brother served me pancakes with strawberries for breakfast… She shook her head and said I shouldn’t believe everything I read on the internet. https://t.co/IJv84ThweC — Brady Strachan (@BradyStrachan) June 20, 2022

Exactly what I put in my dad’s card https://t.co/J7OcKxj4dd — Katie Herzog (@kittypurrzog) June 20, 2022

Weinstein went on to mention that he’d been drinking while correcting a typo in his thread, but it’s unclear if he was blaming the wine solely for his misspelling, or for the entire thread.

Either way, Dads, it’s time for you to go get Epstein. You have 364 days until next Father’s Day.