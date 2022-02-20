‘Reasons I’ve cried in the past 365 days’: TikToker shares exit interview presentation, sparking debate

A bold exit interview PowerPoint has taken TikTok by storm for drawing attention to mental health. The video has reached almost 2 million views on the app since it was posted one day ago.

In the original video, Claire (@claireandpeter) captions the video, “I made a powerpoint for my exit interview at work. What do you think?” She then starts the exit interview PowerPoint.

The 3-slide presentation starts with a graph depicting declining mental health over the time of her employment.

It’s then followed by a pie chart jokingly split up into two “Reasons I’ve cried in the past 365 days.” It’s revealed that both categories are “work.”

The final image is a just plain black text on a white background saying, “I will not be providing further feedback since you don’t listen anyways.”

The exit interview PowerPoint has gained a devoted fan base on TikTok.

@arithemermaid17 said, “Can i please get this? my last day is the 4th, i need to let them know they are the reason my therapist has all my money?”

@jasminealghazzawi commented, “Ima need you to upload this to Google drive and drop the link.”

@ladyberr asked, “Bae can you make this a template thanks.”

@laurenroberts_11 also wondered, “Can I borrow this for Friday?”

Claire tagged the video #greatresignation, referring to the 33 million American workers who have left their jobs since last spring. Since the beginning of the pandemic, perspectives on work and working conditions have changed, leading many to quit.

A few thought the presentation was unprofessional and urged the TikToker to “never burn your bridges.” Still, some users took the exit interview PowerPoint as divine inspiration.

@mustbeluv commented, “THIS IS A SIGN THANK YOU.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @claireandpeter via Instagram direct message.

