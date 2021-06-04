Jeffrey Epstein’s death did little to quell the conspiracy theories and rumors about the billionaire serial sex offender. In some ways, the conspiracies have ramped up in the nearly two years since he was found dead in his jail cell. Now a tweet calling Epstein gay is raising eyebrows.

Blogger Xeni Jardin, formerly the co-editor of Boing Boing, threw another rumor into the mix on Twitter Friday morning. She claimed Epstein and his alleged co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell are gay. Jardin said that sources close to the pair told her this.

As proof, she pointed to their style choices, specifically Epstein’s habit of wearing “monogrammed bathrobes and slippers” around Manhattan, and Maxwell often wearing good dresses “badly,” which she said proves Maxwell’s a lesbian.

My sources are people who were close to them. But, real talk. 1) What straight man walks around Manhattan in monogrammed bathrobes and slippers 2) only a dyke who hates dresses could wear a good dress that badly, that many times. And I do love me some dykes, don’t get it twisted. — Xeni (@xeni) June 4, 2021

Epstein was accused of trafficking dozens of women for sex. In April, the New York Daily News reported that a man sued Epstein’s estate for forcing him into sex, but it is not clear whether the allegation is that he was forced to have sex with Epstein or someone else.

Naturally, people have thoughts about Jardin’s claim that he and Maxwell are gay.

Some decided that she was just joking and that it was a bit.

i have to give this to jenny garden, claiming jeffrey epstein and ghislaine maxwell for the gays during pride is an EXCELLENT bit — Nathan Bernhardt (@jonbernhardt) June 4, 2021

Others weren’t so sure.

I read the Xeni's "Jeffrey Epstein was gay" tweet and my brain started making a sound like a fork in a garbage disposal — Cory (@mail_yard) June 4, 2021

Xeni tryna make it through to the end of this thread pic.twitter.com/QAWsJ6hHMt — Drip Torn (@BiGNasty91_) June 4, 2021

MY SOUL IS LEAVING MY BODY pic.twitter.com/D4PnVbYDhy — rp (@sleepydisease) June 4, 2021

Is wearing a bathrobe outside a gay stereotype now? pic.twitter.com/zeGJNhEpDw — Some Guy (@wokshovel) June 4, 2021

by a significant margin one of the most insipid things i have ever read in my life — SOPHONISBA (@mallomauve) June 4, 2021

Breaking my personal rule because it gets worse as you scroll down pic.twitter.com/yekrArC7Xx — Edward Ongweso Jr (@bigblackjacobin) June 4, 2021

No matter which is true, that it was a joke or not (it seems not, but who knows), the tweet quickly inspired memes.

jeffery epstein is the original gay pussy eatah — brynn🕳lesser baphomet of manufactured truth (@kinematografi) June 4, 2021

"I do it for the girls and the gays, that's it. The queens and the queers, they lovin' my shit."



-Jeffery Epstein https://t.co/MMnpxFJhJq — an empty shell of a *GENDER NOT FOUND* (@Mcburntrash) June 4, 2021

jeff epstein, notorious pedofile who preyed on teen girls, was actually LGBTQ+ and should be remembered during #pride https://t.co/vbR7h5nqzC — Sigmund Lloyd (@MKUltraGay) June 4, 2021

I'll see Xeni and raise her. not only were Jeffery Epstein and Ghislane Maxwell gay, but so were Bill and Hillary Clinton. I know this because I fucked all four of them, and both Bill and Jeffery gave me a "thumbs up" after (gay) & Ghislane and Hillary said "ew, gross" (also gay) — boringstein's monster (@noidavoider) June 4, 2021

Smokin' on that shit that turned Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell gay. — Mark//kenosist (@kenosist) June 4, 2021

Hours after the original tweet, Jardin clarified that Epstein was “sexually ‘fluid.'”