Critics of Elon Musk are ruthlessly mocking the billionaire’s alleged new hairstyle—except the cut isn’t new—and the photos are over three years old.

Images of the toupee-like fade went viral on social media on Tuesday night after Musk attended President Donald Trump’s address to Congress, prompting both snickers and comparisons to Adolf Hitler.

“His barber hates him too,” snarked one post that has been viewed nearly three million times.

“Elon Musk went to his barber and said ‘sieg heil and tight,’” joked another account.

“@elonmusk’s new haircut.. If it walks like a duck…” posted someone else alongside a comparison of the Musk images and a photo of Hitler.

“Musk to his barber: give me the Hitler,” echoed another user.

“that looks like a fucked up version of a hitler youth haircut,” said someone else.

“Elon getting the Hitler haircut to ‘own the libs’ is the most divorced dad starting a garage band with the uneasy 17yo boys he works with ever,” joked another critic.

However, the photos being circulated are outdated.

Images from Trump’s address to Congress on Tuesday night show Musk sporting a different, more full-bodied style.

The photos in question are from December 2021—years before Musk’s controversial salute at an event following President Donald Trump’s inauguration prompted Nazi comparisons.

But that’s not to say that Musk’s haircut was popular then.

“Netizens say he looks a lot like Kim Jong-un, Hitler,” reads one headline from a story about initial reactions to the cut in 2021.

“Did X Æ A-XII cut your hair, Elon?” dragged another headline.

“The back view of Elon Musk’s new haircut is even worse,” mocked one viral Reddit post from 2021.

But Musk was unfazed by the criticism at the time. A year later, in 2022, he gave himself and his son X Æ A-XII matching Mohawk-ish cuts.

