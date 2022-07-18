‘I would have ordered DoorDash that’s how much my pettiness would’ve kicked in’: ‘Karen’ gets mad at woman for using charging station until electric car is at 100%

A viral video, some TikTokers speculate, is providing a glimpse into the future of society. It shows a dispute between a woman charging her electric vehicle and another driver who insists she leave before her vehicle is fully charged.

The video, posted by @eskim0le3, shows a man standing at the rear end of his vehicle as the woman filming accuses him of trying to get her out of the charging dock so that he can charge his own vehicle. The video was viewed nearly 900,000 times.

“I can’t charge my car to 100% ’cause this white man (is) trying to make me move ’cause I can’t charge my car to 100%,” the woman says in the video before questioning him. “You’re going to charge yours to 100, right?”

The man tells her he’s not going to argue with her before questioning what if the “roles were reversed,” and she was the one waiting. “I let people charge their cars to 100%,” she responds. “Check your fucking privilege.”

“Im so sick of people like this!” the video is captioned. “I sat there and waited for someone to charge their car to 100 like everybody else and his (bitch) azz wanna check my car at 78% then 88% then (at) 99% he’s knocking on my door telling me to move. Wtf is wrong with ppl.”

Some viewers criticized the logic of the man in the video, pointing out that using an electric charging station is not any different from using a gas pump.

“I’m so confused with the logic here, if there’s lines at the pump do you expect someone to stop at half a tank and let you use the pump,” one commenter wrote.

“So there’s like a whole EV consideration culture,” another commenter wrote. “But at the end of the day, you don’t know if the person is on a road trip and needs that 100%.”

Another top comment suggests “this is our future with electric cars.”

Others shared they would stay at the charging station for a long time just to be petty.

“I’d be there until my car was at 200%. He will just wait,” one said.

“I would charge mine to infinity and beyond,” another joked.

“I would have slept in that car till the next morning,” a third quipped.

“I would have ordered door dash that’s how much my pettiness would’ve kicked in,” another suggested.

The Daily Dot reached out to @eskim0le3 via TikTok commen.

