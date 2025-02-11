Conspiracy theorists think liberals are stealing eggs to drive up prices under Trump

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Mondays our Tech Reporter Mikael Thalen debunks the most wild conspiracy theories swirling around the web in his “One Dumb Conspiracy” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

Featured Video

Conspiracy theorists are convinced that President Donald Trump is being sabotaged after around 100,000 organic eggs were stolen in Pennsylvania this month.



The eggs, worth an estimated $40,000, were taken from a trailer owned by a Pennsylvania-based egg producer known as Pete and Gerry’s Organics.



In a statement , the company said it was “actively working with local law enforcement to investigate.”



“We take this matter seriously and are committed to resolving it as quickly as possible,” the egg producer said. “Due to the ongoing investigation we cannot comment any further on this matter.”



On a national level, 100,000 stolen eggs is unlikely to have any major dent on the egg industry. In 2022, the U.S. produced approximately 92.6 billion eggs , which comes out to an average of roughly 253.7 million eggs per day.

A right-wing egg heist conspiracy theory

But right-wing conspiracy theorists are convinced that the heist is part of an elaborate plot to keep egg prices high for Trump , who repeatedly claimed that prices would drop once he took office.



Over on the conspiratorial blog The Gateway Pundit, commenters responded to the news by immediately blaming liberals.



“The only motive that makes sense is that this was a liberal operation seeking to drive up the cost of eggs,” one user wrote.



Others suggested that the eggs were targeted by the pharmaceutical industry for being organic.



“Organic is bad news to the giant pharma,” another said. “Staying healthy is against the goal. The sicker, the bigger the business.”



Some even accused nameless Democrat politicians of hiring a crew to make off with the eggs.

Advertisement

There’s no evidence of the egg heist conspiracy

In reality, there’s zero evidence the egg theft was in any way politically motivated, let alone carried out by Democrats looking to harm Trump.



Since Trump assumed office for his second term, egg prices in the United States have experienced a significant increase. The average cost of a dozen Grade A large eggs was $4.15 in December, an increase from $3.65 the month prior.



The increase is largely attributed to the severe outbreak of avian influenza, or bird flu, which resulted in the culling of millions of egg-laying hens. Trump supporters have suggested that the response to the outbreak was purposely overblown in order to increase egg prices for Trump, despite the fact that the outbreak had begun well before his election win.



In other words, anything whatsoever––no matter how minuscule––that could potentially damage Trump’s image is immediately seen as a vicious conspiracy against not only the president but his loyalist supporters as well.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.