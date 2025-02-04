The crypto community minted yet another meme coin yesterday, drawing inspiration from Edward Coristine, one of a handful of young Elon Musk acolytes unmasked over the weekend as Department of Government Efficiency employees.

Named $CORISTINE, the coin appeared late last night on Solscan, a database that tracks Solana-based tokens. As of Tuesday afternoon, roughly 200 people hold the coin, which is valued at a whopping $0.000007921 a pop, with four people owning at least $200 worth.

The creator’s identity is hidden, but Solscan reveals they first made Solana transactions less than 24 hours ago, indicating $CORISTINE may be their first meme coin rodeo.

While trading volume remains low, the swift creation of a brand new cryptocurrency apparently celebrating Coristine highlights how quickly he and his colleagues at DOGE have risen to prominence in the tech world over the last 24 hours.

WIRED first reported Coristine’s identity on Sunday, and reporters and online sleuths pieced together that the 19-year-old went by the online name “Big Balls” until recently, while calling himself the “Chief Everything Officer” of his startup.

DOGE’s critics are aghast that Coristine and five other employees no older than 24, none of whom have experience in government, are sending agency-wide emails, assessing federal workers’ roles, and potentially accessing classified data.

Musk and his supporters were angry when the DOGE employees’ names spread online, with an interim Trump-appointed attorney teasing legal action. But now some members of the online right see Coristine as a cult hero, now complete with his own meme coin like President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

“I STAND WITH BIGBALLS,” one anonymous right-winger posted on X.

“The DOGE kids shouldn’t just be named,” another X post read. “When their work is done they should be given a parade and hailed as heroes returning from glorious battle against the forces of evil.”

“The type of people attacking the DOGE kids for being young are the same type of people that made me hate school with a burning passion and drop out as soon as I was making more than my professors,” a self-professed meme marketer wrote.

Coristine’s haircut—the infamous “zoomer perm”—also made waves online on both the right and the left.

“Libs in hysterics claiming ‘There is a shadow government dead set on destroying America!’ Mastermind is a kid with zoomer perm who goes by ‘bigballs,’” one commenter wrote. “We are in the GREATEST FUCKING TIMELINE!”

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the icon for the $CORISTINE coin is the teenager’s headshot—zoomer perm and all.

