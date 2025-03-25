American actress Edi Patterson accused Instagram of disappearing her posts complaining about UnitedHealthcare after she called out the insurance company for denying a key authorization for her mother.

Featured Video

“My mom got very sick very fast at the beginning of March and my sis and I have been at Cedars with her since,” Patterson wrote Monday night. “She is medically stable now, and has been referred by EVERY doctor and nurse and PT professional who have been caring for her to a highly regarded, acute rehab hospital here in LA for her next phase of recovery. They feel that this is literally THE SOLE place for her to actually get stronger and better.”

“The rehab hospital accepted her, thinks she will do great there, and is completely ready to admit her,” continued Patterson, who is known for her role in the TV show The Righteous Gemstones. “And then @UnitedHealthcare decides to not only BLINDLY deny the authorization, they deny THEIR OWN OFFER (ultimately a lie) of a peer to peer review with the doctor here at Cedars.”

In the caption, Patterson said that other posts of hers about UnitedHealthcare had been quickly removed by Instagram—without explanation.

Advertisement

“Let’s see if they make this one immediately disappear from my grid too,” she said.

Patterson reiterated in an Instagram Story that the site removed her grid post calling out the insurance giant.

“@unitedhealthcare removed my post on my grid. Wow,” she wrote on her story, apparently referencing the same message she later managed to successfully share again.

Advertisement

“I didn’t even know that could happen,” she added. “Do the right thing and approve my mom’s necessary next phase of care, @unitedhealthcare. You could start to change your rep by caring about, and helping real people one by one.”

Screenshots of the original posts have been shared on other platforms, including X, where one person concluded “she posted this a total of four times.”

This is an earlier version of the post above that I just got on my feed, neither of them shows up on her grid if you go to her page but they both will show up on the feed pic.twitter.com/XhGoCmojcp — Molly (@_uncoolniece) March 25, 2025

Daily Dot reached out to Meta for an explanation about the alleged deletion, but did not hear back.

Advertisement

Supporters of Patterson’s appeal, however, were quick to link her callout to Luigi Mangione, the suspect charged in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

“ever since luigi even mentioning united healthcare will get your posts removed, its nasty business,” concluded one person on X.

“In lieu of a Luigi, I will accept a Judy!” posted one person on Reddit.

That same person later jokingly quipped in response to someone stating “she’s a straight shooter” that it’s “hard to know if luigi-level but yes.”

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.