‘I think I can smell the picture’: Trump’s stained suit collar goes viral

Yesterday, former President Donald Trump was arrested on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. He’s pleading not guilty.

Most commentary focused on this being the first time a president has been charged with a crime. One eagle-eyed observer zeroed in on a more minute detail: Trump’s suit jacket. Specifically, stains around his collar.

The internet thinks it’s both gross and hilarious. “I think I can smell the picture,” joked @EricVictorino.

Derek Guy appears to have first noticed the soiled ring around the collar of Trump’s jacket. Guy is a menswear writer and founder of Put This On, a “blog about dressing like a grownup.” You may have heard of him when his tweets inexplicably ended up all over the timeline earlier this year.

In Guy’s opinion, the stain on Trump’s jacket “appears to be from cosmetics.” If so, he said that the stain is oil-based.

“Suits should always be dry-cleaned, but oil-based stains will require careful removal,” Guy tweeted, adding, “Don’t wear stained suit jackets when appearing in court.” (The only exception to not wearing stained clothing to court is if you’re Dustin Hoffman in Runaway Jury.)

On Wednesday, Guy expounded upon the matter in a thread about how to best treat oil- or water-based stains.

If you have an oil-based stain and the item can be put into a wet wash, you may also improve your chances by pre-soaking it in OxiClean (see vid below). https://t.co/1I6V4e6D0q — derek guy (@dieworkwear) April 4, 2023

While Guy used Trump’s soiled jacket as a jumping-off point to offer some helpful advice on garment care, much of the commentary focused in on the stain itself.

“Another top tip: don’t apply gallons of cheap oil-based makeup that will run into your clothes. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,” wrote one.

Another opined that your immediate family letting you go to court in a stained coat “screams ‘nobody loves me.'”

“Another tip that always works super well for me is to simply not paint my entire body orange and yellow every morning,” @agentbizzle wrote.

Many joked that the actual stain is Trump, not whatever was on the collar of his suit jacket.

“The only way to get rid of this particular stain is to send it to prison for a long long time,” wrote one.