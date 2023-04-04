Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump posted articles that included a photo of the daughter of the judge in former President Donald Trump’s hush money payment case on Truth Social and Twitter right before his father was arraigned.

Judge Juan Merchan is overseeing the case against the former president, who was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records.

Trump Jr. flagged a story from Breitbart about the judge’s daughter, which noted that she worked for Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign in 2019, implying the judge in the case would be biased somehow because of his child.

Shortly before his father’s arraignment at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse in lower Manhattan, Donald Trump Jr. shared out a link to a Breitbart story featuring a photo of Merchan’s daughter that flagged her connection to Harris as well as a firm of hers that did work for President Joe Biden’s campaign.

“Seems relevant… yet another connection in this hand picked democrat show trial. The BS never ends folks,” he wrote.

The posts came just before the prosecutors in the case, at Trump’s arrangement, asked the judge to tell Trump not to make threatening statements about the case.

Mechan warned Trump against using social media, saying that he was worried Trump would use his platforms to “incite violence or civil unrest.”

Rep, Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who was at a rally for Trump outside the courthouse Tuesday, also posted a link to a story about Merchan’s daughter.

“You can’t even make up how corrupt this WITCH HUNT is!” she said in a tweet.

You can’t even make up how corrupt this WITCH HUNT is!https://t.co/Qe5KPSkWEl — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 4, 2023

Loren Merchan, Judge Merchan’s daughter, appears to have deactivated her LinkedIn profile after the reports and posts.

According to an archived version of her LinkedIn, Merchan worked for Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign from Feb. 2019-Dec. 2019. She then worked for Authentic Campaigns, an agency specializing in fundraising for progressive candidates.

According to Open Secrets, Authentic Campaigns took in over $2 million from the Biden campaign.

Mechan is now president and COO of Authentic Campaigns, according to a screenshot of her LinkedIn profile before it was taken down.

Eric Trump also tweeted about Judge Merchan’s daughter before the arraignment, calling the trial “pre-arranged.”

They are all hand picked. It is all pre-arranged. This corruption is on a different level.



Daughter of Judge Overseeing Trump's Case Worked For 'Kamala Harris Campaign', Now Serves As President of Company that Has Biden-Harris Campaign As Client https://t.co/SzKUncAZNs — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) April 4, 2023

“They are all hand picked,” he said. “This corruption is on a different level.”

Trump pled not guilty to all 34 counts on Tuesday and went back to Florida after his arraignment and indictment.

During a press conference following the indictment, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Trump “repeatedly made false statements” on New York business records and made others do the same, leading to the charges against him.