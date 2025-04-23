Conservatives are torn after President Donald Trump responded to questions on Tuesday regarding his long-held promise to release documents related to deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

While speaking in the Oval Office, Trump told Reagan Reese, White House correspondent for the right-wing media outlet Daily Caller, that he was unsure whether any new information on Epstein would surface.

“I don’t know,” Trump said. “I’ll speak to the Attorney General about that. I really don’t know,” adding, “we’ll find out.”

🚨 Trump on Epstein File Release 🚨



“I’ll speak to the AG about that…. We’ll find out.”@reaganreese_ pic.twitter.com/BnvOhzfqRq — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 22, 2025

Trump went on to defend the administration by pointing to the release of documents concerning other notable figures, including former President John F. Kennedy, adding that people were “amazed” by the completeness of the disclosure.

Trump then vowed that “100 percent” of the documents related to Epstein would be delivered in the future.

Some Trump fans celebrated the announcement and argued that the president would undoubtedly follow through.

“Start sweating PEDO’S!!! YOU WILL BE REVEALED!!!” one user said.

“Thanks for the update,” another added.

Many, however, were skeptical that any damning information would ever become public.

“Doesn’t sound very promising..” one user replied.

“We’ll see,” a second commenter added.

Even more were outright hostile, accusing the president of knowingly hiding data on the convicted pedophile.

“He knows and we aren’t going to get a damn thing we don’t already have,” one said angrily.

“The longer it takes, the more guilty he looks,” another said.

Conservatives have grown increasingly fed up with what they see as stalling by the Trump administration.

In late February, high-profile conservative influencers were invited to the White House to showcase binders they believed were full of new documents. In reality, the binders only contained already-public information on Epstein, leading to backlash and conspiracy theories from the right.

The release came after Attorney General Pam Bondi boasted that she had the documents on her desk.

After the backlash to the release, Bondi claimed she’d been duped by the FBI.

A week later in early March, Bondi told Trump fans that she had a “truckload” of documents that had been hidden in the initial release.

Now Bondi is facing accusations she’s attempting to stall the release and sabotage Trump.

“Shout out to Pam Bondi and Kash Patel for failing America,” wrote a user. “Jeffrey Epstein’s clients are raping more children each passing day.”

