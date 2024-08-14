You can now buy a Trump assassination-themed $2 bill for $20

Fans of former President Donald Trump can now own a two-dollar bill that replaces Thomas Jefferson with a picture of Trump after the assassination attempt on his life.

The company, National Collector’s Mint, Inc., is offering the bill for $19.95 in television advertisements gaining attention across social media.

In remarks on their website, the company says that the bill, dubbed the “Trump Fight for America $2 Bill,” was created by taking “crisp uncirculated U.S. legal tender two dollar bills direct from sealed Treasury packs” and enhancing them “to commemorate” the moment Trump almost died.

“Each full-color bill comes complete with a Certificate of Authenticity in a collector’s portfolio for preservation and protection,” the website says. “Whether or not you are a supporter of the 45th President, there’s no doubting the historic importance of this moment.”

The company also boasted it was offering an excellent discount.

“The final issue price was to be set at $39 per bill. However, during this special release, this full-color commemorative two dollar bill can be yours for only $19.95,” it wrote.

Over on X, news of the bill led to mockery from those who say it perfectly encapsulates Trump’s mentality.

“Nothing says Donald Trump like trying to sell a $2 bill for $19.95,” one user wrote.

“The grift that keeps on grifting,” another added.

Yet despite attempts to link the bill to Trump for purported financial gain, the National Collector’s Mint, Inc. says that the item is “not affiliated with, endorsed, or licensed by… President Donald J. Trump.”

The company is run by a former Treasury secretary and creates tributes to numerous public figures. It recently released a Shohei Ohtani $2 bill as well. It once came under fire for making 9/11 tribute coins that claimed to be minted with gold from vaults that were inside the Twin Towers.

The Daily Dot emailed the company to ask whether Trump approved the bill or if the company obtained the rights to the image it used, as well as whether Trump received any financial compensation.

Remarks on X centered around the left-wing conspiracy theory that the assassination attempt had actually been staged by Trump himself as a merchandising ploy.

“Sure. This wasn’t staged at all to win the election and sell some merch,” another said sarcastically. “Who would believe that?”

“It was a HOAX,” a second user added. “Shame on them.”

Only a handful of Trump supporters seemed to be interested, at least online, in the bill. Some attempted to defend the item as hallmark of capitalism.

The bill is far from the first currency-related item to be promoted to Trump fans. As reported by the Daily Dot back in 2021, another company attempted to cash in by selling coins that commemorated Trump’s two impeachments.

That same year, the Daily Dot also uncovered a network of fake Telegram accounts posing as right-leaning Hollywood figures in order to promote a collectible Trump coin to QAnon followers.

The National Collector’s Mint also sold a two-dollar bill with Trump’s mugshot on it after he was indicted last year.

