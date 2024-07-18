An alleged medical report regarding former President Donald Trump’s mental and physical state following his assassination attempt on Saturday is going viral online. But a quick glance at the document indicates that it is anything but real.

The report, allegedly filled out by emergency medical technicians with the Pennsylvania Department of Health, lists basic information about Trump, including his age, birthdate, and home address.

The document went viral thanks to an account known as ‘GOP Jesus,’ who claimed a medical professional ‘leaked’ the file to them.

“President Trump was treated by Butler Fire/Rescue EMS immediately after the attempted assassination,” the user wrote. “As per their Standard Operating Procedures, the Lead EMT on the scene filled out a Pennsylvania State Department of Health EMS Transfer of Care Form which has now been leaked to this deity.”

THIS JUST IN: Trump EMS Report Leaked, Shows Wound Details



President Trump was treated by Butler Fire/Rescue EMS immediately after the attempted assassination. As per their Standard Operating Procedures, the Lead EMT on the scene filled out a Pennsylvania State Department of… pic.twitter.com/QOSlmyYd94 — GOP Jesus (@GOPJesusUSA) July 17, 2024

The post received more than 4,000 likes and garnered over 850,000 views.

One user noted that the report claimed that Trump’s ear injury, caused by a bullet fired from now-deceased 20-year-old shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks, was from a small piece of “airborne plexiglass.”

The passage related to initial, incorrect reporting that shattered glass from Trump’s teleprompter struck him, claims later deleted.

“The Republican Party strong man got a cut on his ear and he believes he deserves a Purple Heart,” one X user said.

Fake Trump medical report goes viral

The Republican Party strong man got a cut on his ear and he believes he deserves a Purple Heart.#Trump #EarGate https://t.co/AWTeiF6dzR — Hap Connors (@HapConnors) July 18, 2024

Another section of the document alleged that Trump was experiencing “excruciating pain with associated crying and hysteria.”

Another critic of Trump used the passage to mock the former president before tagging numerous right-wing individuals, including Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump.

“Ahhhh, dada cried like a baby,” the user said. “Your view on that?”

Ahhhh, dada cried like a baby. Your view on that?@JudgeJeanine (one facelift from yacking from her fanny)@IngrahamAngle (yacks from her fanny)@EricTrump (despised by his own father)@DonaldJTrumpJr (hated by his own father)@IvankaTrump (God knows what by her own father) https://t.co/7MimTbbVLn — markbark (@markbar48941407) July 18, 2024

Thankfully, many users examined the document further and correctly noted that it was fake.

For starters, “Melanie” Trump appears as Trump’s next of kin instead of Melania. Also, the document incorrectly states that paramedics started treating Trump just sixty seconds after the shooting. Trump was still on stage at that time, surrounded by Secret Service.

The joke becomes even more apparent when “bone spurs” appear under Trump’s medical history, a reference to the medical condition he cited that kept him from serving during the Vietnam War.

The medication list for Trump is also clearly fake. Medications include substances such as cocaine as well as Clozapine, the antipsychotic drug used to treat schizophrenia, and Viagra.

The document also says that Trump had a “tiny BandAid” placed over his ear despite medical professionals supposedly claiming it was unnecessary. Authorities administered Ketamine, according to the fake file, to keep Trump from “screaming and ranting.”

The bandage over Trump’s ear did not appear until the Republican National Convention. And Trump’s mental state appeared quite calm after the shooting, despite the seriousness of the situation.

“Patient is ‘amped up,’ keeps ranting about going on TV again,” a note on the document reads. “Treatment Medic administered Ketamine to shut him up.”

And last, but most importantly, GOP Jesus’ X bio openly states that he runs a “parody” account that reflects “the GOP’s interpretation of Jesus’s will and teachings.”

Needless to say, some liberals expressed annoyance at how many seemed to believe the document’s legitimacy.

“I hope everybody who’s looking at this form realizes it’s come from a parody account, not a real account that uses facts and stuff,” the user Cadence Benoit wrote. “I’m seeing too many liberals believing this is real.”

I hope everybody who's looking at this form realizes it's come from a parody account, not a real account that uses facts and stuff.



I'm seeing too many liberals believing this is real. https://t.co/BP6TLChGqy — Cadence_Benoit (@Cadence_Benoit) July 17, 2024

The document is just the latest piece of misinformation to hit the internet in the wake of the assassination attempt.

Other absurd theories include the claim that QAnon and God predicted the shooting and that a Secret Service agent revealed on 4chan that the attack was likely an inside job.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.