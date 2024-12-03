‘Looks nothing like that’: Nick Fuentes addresses rampant memes about leaked tape with streamer Destiny

Memes, jokes, and wish casting are exploding online, falsely claiming that Steven Bonnell II, the popular streamer known as Destiny, had an intimate relationship with a prominent white nationalist.

The online bit first arose after a video purporting to show Destiny engaged in a sexual act with another man began circulating on social media in recent days.

While the face of the man with Destiny is never shown, posters online immediately joked that Nick Fuentes was involved.

Nick Fuentes-Destiny rumors

The claim was largely fueled by an article published on Nov. 30 by a Pakistani news website called the Express Tribune. The article does not cite any evidence to back the claim, but instead mentions the rumors online.

But given the distaste many online have for Fuentes’ virulently racist political movement, as well as his prominent boasts about being an incel, posters were all too happy to run with the joke.

Destiny came out shortly after and stated that an online account belonging to a friend had been compromised, confirming the video’s authenticity.

Although Destiny admitted that the video is genuine, at no point does he say who was involved.

Destiny addresses his leaked, viral sex tape on stream.



“What do you want me to say… Sometimes, it happens.”

pic.twitter.com/0NEM9h7SFq — No Jumper (@nojumper) December 1, 2024

But the jokes became so pervasive on X, Fuentes had to address them.

Fuentes came out last night and disputed the unfounded claims while referring to Destiny as “sick” and a “freak,” adding that he’s been feuding with the streamer for his entire career.

“People said that was my penis. Based on nothing,” Fuentes said. “They said, ‘Oh, that’s Nick Fuentes.’ And everybody just believed it.

“Sorry to tell you, for all the haters out there who are spending their time on Thanksgiving watching the video, it’s not me.”

Nick addresses the ridiculous Destiny sex tape allegations pic.twitter.com/U6yzOplQha — Fuentes Updates (@FuentesUpdates) December 3, 2024

Fuentes also denied that he ever wore a gold bracelet, which was seen in the video.

Despite denials from the two, and no real evidence, the jokes persist.

Footage of Destiny and Fuentes streaming together in 2022 resurfaced, adding fuel to the already raging fire.

Destiny was kind enough to have his GF serve perhaps the leading jew hater in the US (Nick Fuentes) with special food during their stream. watch as the antisemites talk about “nuking israel” in the chat. what a crowd Destiny belongs to now.



CC: @VaushV @hasanthehun pic.twitter.com/El62sPjjYf — DS (@LakeDaniel11) August 23, 2022

When asked about the leaked graphic footage on X, Destiny, in an apparent attempt to be humorous, vaguely alluded that the individual he was with shared many traits with Fuentes.

“He never told me his name, he just identified as ‘N’ and said he was ‘of 91% castizo blood’ whatever that means,” Destiny wrote. “He also had a ton of Gru/minion figurines in his apartment for some reason idk why.”

Castizo refers to a racial category from 18th-century Spanish America that consisted of people three-quarters Spanish and one-quarter Amerindian. Fuentes also gave an enthusiastic review of a Minions film two years ago.

He never told me his name, he just identified as “N” and said he was “of 91% castizo blood” whatever that means. He also had a ton of Gru/minion figurines in his apartment for some reason idk why. — Destiny | Steven Bonnell II (@TheOmniLiberal) December 2, 2024

Although Destiny’s comment was clearly made in jest, it’s being seen by many as further proof of the rumor.

At the end of the day, there isn’t any evidence that Fuentes was the man in the video with Destiny.

