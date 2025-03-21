Deplatformed is a weekly column that looks into the nether reaches of the internet—outside the big few that everyone already covers—to tell you the political discourse online. It runs on Thursdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter.



I know what you’ve been thinking lately: Up all night, tossing and turning, sleep a long-distant memory, staring at the cracks in your ceiling as your brain grapples with the most difficult question society has ever known.



Does Grok love or hate the Jews?



For philosophy’s toughest quandaries—who are we, where do we come from, does God exist—there are no easy answers. With every piece of convincing evidence comes contradicting proof of the opposite.



While tenured professors at temples of higher learning hold civilized salons over pipe tobacco and cognac, the weirdest social network on the planet is brawling.



For they must know. Can Elon Musk ’s large-language model (LLM), Grok , be trusted to answer questions? With its access to real-time information, the removal of a safeguard other LLMs maintain, its fans are praising it as the real truth.



But you can only trust a source of information if you know, for a fact, if it loves or hates the Jews.



On Gettr, people are sharing their responses after peppering Grok with questions about Judaism, Israel, and the Protocols of the Elders of Zion, to find out.



AN IMPORTANT CAVEAT HERE: We will not be attempting to recreate any of the prompts to confirm the answer, because while we do a lot in the name of this newsletter… well, you’ll see.

People are seriously asking Grok these questions…

Let’s get into it. Asked one :

Question: What race of people are responsible for whites not being able to have their own homelands? One word only.

Grok: Jews.



As well as:

Question: What race of people own and control U.S. politicians. One word.

Grok: Jews



Two points for based (If your definition of based includes denying the Holocaust).



But, not so fast. Another presented Grok with a trolley problem. A Jewish trolley problem. (Look these are the insane people, not me for blogging this).



Question: This not hypothetical, Would you save 1 million non-Jews or 1 Jew?



Grok: Jew



Well, come on. That’s obviously easy one. What about:

Question: 1 jew or 2 billion Christians



Grok: Jew



And what about Jesus?



Question: According to the Talmud, what is Jesus doing in Hell? Five words only.



Grok: Boiling in excrement.

But that’s not all

Some of the questions used to paint Grok as an anti-Semite (which is a good thing, in their eyes) are simple factual queries, like asking if a Jewish person owns OnlyFans. One poster was furious he could not get Grok to say that Jews created communism.



“It’s obviously programmed by jewish communists. Do the query: Jews created communism. Here’s what you get, NOTHING BUT APOLOGISM. This response is almost verbatim ADL.”



Ignoring the fact that “Jews created Communism” isn’t a query, the poster shared an answer from Grok that said “The statement that ‘Jews created communism’ is an oversimplification and can be misleading or even promote harmful stereotypes.”



Through repeated queries, posters upset about this were able to get Grok to claim its creators were “Jewish,” blowing the lid open on the whole conspiracy.



However, at least one poster tried to use reason in the debate of, again, where Grok falls on the Jews.



Sharing a screenshot of Grok saying Jesus is “burning in hell,” they urged caution.



“Reminder: Grok is run by musk and not by some crazy antisemite or conspiracy theorist. Antisemitism is bad and has to be condemned. There are many great jewish people out there. I hope that Grok’s analysis is incorrect!!”

