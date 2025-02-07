Deplatformed is a weekly column that looks into the nether reaches of the internet—outside the big few that everyone already covers—to tell you the political discourse online. It runs on Thursdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter.



If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

Featured Video

Resistance-coded websites are in utter histrionics right now, as President Donald Trump ’s digital BFF launched himself headfirst into the American bureaucracy with a team of barely legal coders, conducting an unprecedented coup against democracy with unfathomable repercussions.



Every other post on sites like Bluesky is a five-alarm fire of fear, outrage, and disbelief about the antics of Elon Musk and his Department of Governmental Efficiency,



“Treat this like the coup it is. Do not give these interlopers legitimately by acting as if this is normal. Doge is coming for you,” implored one person.



But over on Threads, the mood is entirely serene.



That’s because Anonymous is here to save the day.



The social media site’s trending topics page this week—which should be noted, are AI-generated—announced that the hacking collective Anonymous released a new video discussing its efforts to go after Elon Musk for his mischievous meddling.

‘Anonymous has entered the chat’

The trending bullet appears to stem from a hyper-viral post which proclaimed, in all caps, “ANONYMOUS HAS ENTERED THE CHAT!!!!!”



The video revealed the hackers declared “Total War on the Billionaire.”



“Welcome back,” cheered a respondent.



“Absolutely everyone should listen to this message from Anonymous. Ignore it at your peril,” said another.



But, well ….



Anonymous has not entered the chat.

Advertisement

Except it actually hasn’t…

The video itself was eight years old, announcing Anonymous’ intent to go after Trump in his first term, kicking off their “war” by releasing his social security number.



“Now is the time to unite to fight fascism,” the original video announced.



And the group is already rolling. Although the collective didn’t exactly accomplish any data breach of substance in Trump’s first four years, this time, the “fight against fascism” has been immediately successful, as Anonymous hackers revealed the names of Musk’s DOGE employees.



“Anonymous has released the names and contact info of the 19-24 year olds helping Elon. Here you go,” read one viral post sharing a spreadsheet of DOGE employees.



“Seems Anonymous has found all of Musk’s criminal accomplices,” cheered a response.



Excellent, excellent work, save the minor detail that Anonymous did not hack DOGE and reveal the names of employees. Those came from reporting by WIRED.



But minor facts like that couldn’t dampen enthusiasm on the site, as others asked, (on Threads, where Anonymous probably doesn’t crowdsource requests) to “Hack the server where trump keeps his blackmail info on republicans in congress.”



But, a more pressing question, has yet to be asked. Is Anonymous actually ready for a fight?



Although most accepted the old video as the current reality, some did try to source a newer claim, citing a TikTok from January where a poster claiming to be with Anonymous (which doesn’t take much these days, just a Guy Fawkes mask and a voice modulator) said that Trump and Musk’s rushed coup efforts left “cracks in the foundation” that Anonymous would exploit.



The account only cropped up last month. And even if that is Anonymous, as many hoped, in the years since the group went viral for its hacktivism, it seems to have developed the thin skins of a Zillennials.



After a series of videos boasting of a massive campaign, the account announced it was leaving TikTok.



Had it been outed by agents loyal to Musk? Was TikTok, with its newfound ties to Trump, trying to stifle the resistance?



Neither. They’re mad at the comments.



“We simply cannot tolerate the negative voices any longer. We are consistently being criticized by the very voices we are attempting to help.”



But if the keyboard warriors of yore can no longer handle the keyboard warriors of today, who will save the day?

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.