We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Happy Friday! Our top stories for you today are about: police getting permission to use robots that can use lethal force, a hotel guest finding a hidden camera in their bathroom, and a lot more!

After that, our Culture Editor Tiffany has her “This Week on the Internet” column and shares her favorite meme of the week.

P.S. — Don’t forget to take our news quiz! If you answer the question correctly, you might win a Daily Dot shirt!

— A.W.

⚡ Today’s top stories

🤖 POLICE

San Francisco police get permission to use robots to kill citizens

San Francisco voted in favor of a proposal which would allow police to deploy robots that are capable of using lethal force under specific circumstances.

➤ READ MORE

One person had a nightmare hotel experience when they allegedly found a hidden camera placed above one of the hotel room toilets.

➤ READ MORE

A TikToker consistently posts about her interactions with customers while working at Ace Hardware. One of her recent, more viral clips captured the remarks a couple of customers made about her split-dyed hair.

➤ READ MORE

Nusi Quero, a Los Angeles-based designer, has been accused of predatory behavior and sexual assault by over 30 women via Instagram.

➤ READ MORE

💾 Are you extremely online?

Are you the most online reader of web_crawlr? Are you extremely online?

Prove it by answering our question of the week. Next week, we’ll shout out people who answered correctly, and of those who do, you’ll be entered to win a Daily Dot t-shirt!

Hackers recently released personal information on 5.4 million users of which social media platform?

Think you know the answer? Sign up for web_crawlr so you can answer next week’s question!

🗣️ This Week on the Internet

By Tiffany Kelly

Spotify Wrapped shows once again how much we love roundups

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Fridays our Senior Culture Editor Tiffany Kelly recaps the most pressing online discourse of the week in her “This Week On The Internet” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to you inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🐦 Elon Musk quickly tweeted and deleted a photo of a notorious white nationalist.

🍩 A gas station employee revealed how the leftover donuts are dealt with at the end of the day, and people aren’t happy about it.

🍔 In a viral video, a Wendy’s customer filmed themselves telling an employee that they “fu*ked up” their order and that he wants to fight them for their error. The employee agreed to the fight.

📹 This woman claims she caught her neighbor cheating on her husband through Blink camera footage.

🎈 An ex-Party City employee is sharing what led her to quit on her first day.

🎄 You might be surprised, but dads like cool things too. As proof, these are the best Christmas gifts you’ll both love! *

☎️ A woman says a Hulu employee took her personal contact info to reach out to her after their customer service chat.

⚽ The latest from the Daily Dot’s ‘Presser’ vertical: “In an era of soccer cynicism, a legendary European club partners with a resort chain in Curacao to teach kids and clean the ocean“

⚰️ From the Daily Dot archive: Is your kid attending funerals on Roblox?

*The Daily Dot may receive a commission in connection with purchases of products or services featured here.

📅 Meme of the Week

The memes this week were all about Spotify Wrapped.

🎶 Now Playing: “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody” by Weyes Blood 🎶