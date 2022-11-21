We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

I hope you had a good weekend! We’re kicking off the week with key reports about: a nightmare job interview, Starlink conspiracies clogging up agovernment agency’s comments, a viral story from a server about bad customers, and people dunking on a former Republican candidate for her Breaking Bad opinions.

After that, our Tech Reporter Mikael has his “One Dumb Conspiracy” column for you.

A woman on TikTok says she was asked a number of uncomfortable questions during a job interview, including her stance on premarital sex.

The FCC has been flooded with complaints from conspiracy theorists and religious zealots who believe satellites owned by Starlinkmay be causing them harm or angering God.

A TikToker’s whirlwind story about a large party that came to the restaurant he works at shortly before closing has captivated viewers.

Conspiracy theorist and failed politician Kari Lake is being trolled on Twitter over old tweets about the popular television series Breaking Bad.

🔍 One Dumb Conspiracy

By Mikael Thalen

Conspiracy theorists think Jeffrey Epstein was referenced in an episode of Spongebob

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Mondays our Tech Reporter Mikael Thalen debunks the most wild conspiracy theories swirling around the web in his “One Dumb Conspiracy” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to you inbox.

🎯 A TikToker went viral after posting a clip of several pallets of goods left outside of a Target location in a parking lot. They claim that Target has left the goods outside for over ten days.

👶 One couple is shocked to learn that they were charged thousands of dollars for skin-to-skin contact following the birth of their daughter.

💤 In a viral video, a Liquorland employee hops on the trend of “quiet quitting” by laying on the floor behind the store’s counter and taking a nap while clocked in.

🚗 A video detailing the poor build-quality of Tesla vehicles has gone viral online, sparking widespread debate over the electric car manufacturer.

🖖 Stream every single Star Trek TV series movie with this definitive guide for Trekkies.*

🍹 After a bizarre experience with a customer whose desire to remain anonymous backfired, the owner and manager of a frozen daiquiri shop shared the faulty logic in his decision-making on TikTok.

⚰️ Here are the real-life stakes of faking your death online.

🥗 A TikToker says their server at Olive Garden brought all of their courses to the table at the same time, showing the spread in a now-viral video.

*The Daily Dot may receive a commission in connection with purchases of products or services featured here.

A woman went viral on TikTok after sharing her unconventional order in the Starbucks drive-thru: a Trenta cup of heavy cream.

She explained that she needed the ingredient for her mac and cheese recipe, and all the stores nearby had run out. The video has amassed over 736,000 views since it was posted Nov. 16. Viewers joked about the strange situation in the comments.

