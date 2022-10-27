We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

We crawled the web for you today and our top stories are about: a Republican candidate deleting his social media accounts after his NSFW Twitter likes surfaced, how one user made his TikTok For You Page absurd by not interacting with anything, the RNC suing Google over email inbox placement, and an Etsy seller claiming the site’s service fees completely wiped out his profit.

After that, our Politics Reporter Claire has her first part of a 2022 midterms focused “Dirty Delete” column.

See you on the internet!

— A.W.

⚡ Today’s top stories

🗳️ POLITICS

Republican nukes Twitter after his horny likes surface

A Republican candidate deleted his social media accounts after claims surfaced that he liked numerous NSFW images on Twitter.

➤ READ MORE

Here’s how one user plunged his For You Page into the depth of the absurd by refusing to interact with anything.

➤ READ MORE

The RNC is suing Google, alleging the tech giant is “unlawfully discriminating” against it by diverting its campaign emails to users’ spam folders.

➤ READ MORE

An Etsy seller says that the site’s service and ad fees completely wiped out his profit, showing that he made no money from an $11.89 sticker order in a viral video.

➤ READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

🧠 According to experts

💰 SPONSORED

Banking made for creators

Need help with your financial savviness as a content creator? Set yourself up for success with Creative Juice’s vast suite of business, banking, and financial tools. Specifically designed for the creator economy, Creative Juice is a one-stop-shop to grow your creator business, including debit cards, creator-specific rewards, invoicing, analytics and more!

Get $300 when you sign-up for Juice and spend $2,000 by the end of the year with code PASSIONFRUIT.

LEARN MORE

🗳️ Dirty Delete

By Claire Goforth

Midterm candidates include conspiracy theorists, election fraud liars, and far-right whackos

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content. On Thursdays our Politics Reporter Claire Goforth goes deep on the social media history of politicians in her “Dirty Delete” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to you inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🍴 A server is going viral for showing what it is really like to have salmonella.

🍟 Fast food workers are revealing their feelings about customers who make “healthy” modifications to their otherwise unhealthy orders.

🍦 A popular TikTok account went viral after issuing a public service announcement on how frozen Cool Whip tastes like ice cream.

🍕 Hack alert: A Domino’s Pizza customer is going viral for sharing how she supposedly gamed the system to get free pizza.

👠 The Daily Dot just launched Pleaser, which delivers unapologetic, objective, straight-up sex coverage. To sign up for the newsletter, click here.

🎶 Want to get into vinyl? These beginner record players will spin you right round, baby.*

🥨 The niche snacks sold at places like T.J. Maxx, Homegoods, and Marshalls are apparently pretty good.

💻 Can we ever get back the excitement of logging on?

📱 A woman shared how her boyfriend texts her during work hours, leaving viewers of her video in stitches over his overly professional texts.

*The Daily Dot may receive a commission in connection with purchases of products or services featured here.

👋 Before you go

In a viral TikTok video, a McDonald’s employee refuses to serve a “male Karen” due to his disrespectful behavior, before calling the police on him.

The video shows a user recording her co-worker trying to talk to a screaming man at the drive-thru window.

🎶 Now Playing: “Ghost Town” by The Specials 🎶