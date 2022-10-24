We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

We’re starting off the week with some key reports on why your Gmail spam filter has been iffy lately (hopefully this newsletter isn’t in your spam folder! 😉), an unusual Instacart order, Warner Bros. launching a movie NFT platform, and a Dunkin’ Halloween donut fail.

After that, we’ve got our “One Dumb Conspiracy” column from our Tech Reporter Mikael.

⚡ Today’s top stories

Anecdotal evidence from Gmail users suggests that something changed with Gmail’s spam filter settings in recent weeks, resulting in the email provider letting through messages that would otherwise never make their way out of a user’s spam folder.

In a series of videos, a TikToker claims her food could be poisoned after her Instacart order arrived with an unusual bag of Doritos.

It basically looks like a glorified DVD menu, but somehow more expensive.

One Dunkin’ customer is going viral for sharing what their ‘Dunk-o-Lantern’ donut actually looked like. (Spoiler: It’s nothing like they thought it would look like).

📲 Better living through apps

🔍 One Dumb Conspiracy

By Mikael Thalen

Conspiracy theorists think Biden just sang ‘Baby Shark’ on TV

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Mondays our Tech Reporter Mikael Thalen debunks the most wild conspiracy theories swirling around the web in his “One Dumb Conspiracy” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to you inbox.

Customer service nightmares are all over social media, and after one user asked TikTokers to share the “most ridiculous thing you have ever had to explain to someone in a customer service setting,” an ex-In-N-Out worker obliged.

It involved a customer wanting a “cheeseburger with no cheese,” which… is a hamburger.

