We crawled the web for you today and our top stories about: documents we obtained that show the support Martha’s Vineyard residents showed to migrants that were sent there from Florida, Airbnb hosts fretting about a drop in bookings, a viral video that continued the criticism Chipotle gets about its online order portion sizes, and a voice actress not returning for a popular video game series because of an “insulting” pay offer.

After that, our Politics Reporter Claire has her weekly “Dirty Delete” column.

Emails obtained by the Daily Dot showed an incredible outpouring of support from local residents after the Sept. 14 arrival of 48 Venezuelan migrants to the island of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.

A viral tweet claimed that the “Airbnbust is upon us” after seeing some users in Airbnb Facebook groups complain about a drop in bookings.

Chipotle is once again under fire for its portion sizes when it comes to online orders.

Bayonetta fans were shocked this weekend after voice actress Hellena Taylor revealed why she isn’t returning for Bayonetta 3.

By Claire Goforth

This New Hampshire Republican is a 25-year-old, female Trump

💼 A video satirizing the the guilt that comes along with considering calling out of work has gone viral.

🐦 Twitter suspended journalist Yashar Ali after he posted a recipe for a Molotov cocktail.

💵 A debate about minimum wage was sparked after a Subway franchisee bragged about starting pay at $15.

🏳️‍🌈 From Club Penguin to Roblox, LGBTQ youth have always flocked to gaming websites.

👻 Turn off the lights, grab a blanket, and get ready to be scared. These are the best Shudder original movies you’ll want to check out in the dark.*

🍔 A Burger King worker shows all of the items that their store ran out of in a now-viral TikTok, including carbonation for the store’s beverage machine.

☎️ Yikes. In a video with more than 1 million views, a TikToker user shared their experience working at a call center, including a verbally abusive customer calling “10 times back to back.”

🥪 One apparent sign of inflation these days? The cost of a footlong sandwich at Subway.

🍗 An ex-Buffalo Wild Wings employee shared how he used to get free food at the restaurant.

Recently, discussions of the new nostalgia-infused Adult Happy Meal have been circulating online. However, another beloved item has returned to the menu: Happy Meal Halloween buckets.

In a series of viral TikTok videos, a McDonald’s worker unboxes the Halloween-themed buckets and shows off the full meal.

